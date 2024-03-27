FLITE GOLF & ENTERTAINMENT OPENS ATOMIC GOLF FLAGSHIP GOLF ENTERTAINMENT FACILITY IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flite Golf & Entertainment ("Flite"), the leaders in technology-fueled active entertainment, today announced the grand opening of Atomic Golf, their flagship facility on the Las Vegas Strip.

Atomic Golf provides guests with a next-generation golf experience in a 99,000- square-foot, four-level facility with over 100 separate hitting bays, six bars, eight putting bays, the Astrocade multi-use area and meeting space.

Featuring Flite's patented technology, Atomic Golf takes golf entertainment to the next level with all-new propertiary games for all ages and skill levels coupled with Flite's patented tracking technology.

"Atomic Golf is Flite's showpiece in America's preeminent entertainment destination. Our technology is second-to-none and the overall guest experience will provide much-needed upgrade to yesterday's golf entertainment," said John Vollbrecht, CEO and Founder of Flite Golf & Entertainment.

In addition to the Las Vegas flagship facility, existing Flite facilities span the globe including partners in London, Riyadh and Milwaukee with additional flagship facilities in development.

Atomic Golf is located adjacent to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower and will employ more than 900 locals across the seven acre destination.

About Flite Golf & Entertainment

Flite Golf & Entertainment is a global golf entertainment company headquartered in Dallas, TX. Flite builds, deploys, and supports innovative solutions needed to drive technology-enhanced ranges, whether on green grass or in a multi-million-dollar entertainment venues. Utilizing their innovative next-gen games, course play and guest management software, Flite brings a complete technology solution to existing range operators as well as entirely new venues seeking to offer a contemporary golf entertainment experience. Flite is a turnkey solution that is driving golf entertainment. To learn more, please visit www.flitegolf.com.

