Flix North America Appoints Scott MacDonald as Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flix North America, Inc., the entity overseeing operations for both FlixBus and Greyhound across North America, today announced the appointment of Scott MacDonald as chief financial officer, effective immediately. In his role, MacDonald will be responsible for financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, tax, corporate risk management and internal audits, and procurement. He will report to Kadir "Kai" Boysan, chief executive officer of Flix North America.

MacDonald brings over 20 years of broad financial leadership experience in global companies, including in the transportation industry. Most recently, he served as vice president of financial planning and analysis at XPO Logistics, where he played a key role in executing spinoffs of two business segments into publicly traded companies and built forecasting processes driving improvement in financial and operational performance.

Prior to that, MacDonald spent 15 years at General Electric holding several senior finance leadership positions across GE Corporate, Commercial Real Estate, and the Corporate Audit Staff. MacDonald holds a degree in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Babson College.

"We welcome Scott to Flix and look forward to further strengthening our robust finance function under his leadership," said Boysan. "Our North American business has seen solid growth to date, and Scott's extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to execute our strategy for profitable growth. I am thrilled to see that Flix continues to attract top talent."

Flix has been operating in the United States since 2018. In 2021, the company acquired Greyhound Lines, an iconic intercity bus service provider, further expanding its reach, including in Canada and Mexico. The transformation and integration of operations are well underway, driving growth and profitability in the market.

Media contact:

Karina Frayter | [email protected]

Further information about FlixBus is available at flixbus.com . Additionally, press information and media library can be found at flixbus.com/company/press-room . For up-to-the-minute information and real-time updates, as well as company news and announcements, find FlixBus on X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Flix North America, Inc.

Flix North America, Inc., parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., provides the largest intercity bus transportation and booking platform for North America. A subsidiary of Germany-based mobility company Flix SE, Flix North America, Inc. provides services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with almost 2,300 destinations across its network. Greyhound, FlixBus, and their operating partners offer a smart and affordable alternative for travel that helps passengers reduce their impact on the environment and embrace a collective, sustainable approach to mobility.

SOURCE Flix North America, Inc.