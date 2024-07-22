Flix North America Names James Bristow as General Counsel, Further Strengthening its Senior Leadership Team

+++ The company announced a new chief financial officer and a new head of communications earlier this month

DALLAS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flix North America Inc., the entity overseeing operations for both FlixBus and Greyhound across North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of James W. Bristow as general counsel, effective August 1, further bolstering its senior leadership team. In his role, Bristow will be responsible for leading the company's legal department, counseling C-suite executives on all legal matters, and overseeing Flix's legal and compliance activities across North America. He will report to Kadir "Kai" Boysan, chief executive officer of Flix North America.

Bristow brings two decades of legal experience to Flix, including managing corporate litigation functions, regulatory compliance, and labor- and employment-related legal matters. He joins Flix after almost 10 years at Dallas-based EnLink Midstream, a publicly traded leader in the energy sector, where he served in various roles, including associate general counsel, director of regulatory affairs, and director of training and compliance.

Prior to his time at EnLink Midstream, Bristow was a senior associate at Baker Botts LLP, an AmLaw 100 international law firm. An alumnus of Harvard Law School (J.D., '05) and the University of Texas at Austin (B.A., B.B.A., '02), he is proud to have won multiple D CEO Magazine Corporate Counsel Awards (2021, 2023). Bristow was named a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers every year from 2010 to 2014.

Bristow succeeds Tricia Martinez, who joined Flix as the North American general counsel after the acquisition of Greyhound. Martinez is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome James to the Flix team with his impressive legal background and deep experience as we advance on our strategic priorities. We look forward to him further strengthening the capabilities of our legal function and building on our strong culture of integrity and legal and regulatory compliance," said Boysan. "I also want to express my gratitude to Tricia for her invaluable contributions to the company and wish her continued success in her next chapter."

Bristow is the third new member to join Flix North America's senior leadership team this month. Earlier, Flix announced the appointments of Scott MacDonald as chief financial officer and Karina Frayter as head of public relations and corporate communications.

"The strength of our leadership team is paramount to our success as we continue to grow Flix's presence and transform intercity bus travel in North America," continued Boysan. "With the addition of such talented leaders as James, Scott and Karina, we are well-positioned to execute on our strategic initiatives and continue delivering a truly innovative product of affordable and sustainable travel experience to riders across the United States, Canada, and Mexico."

Flix has been operating in the United States since 2018. In 2021, the company acquired Greyhound Lines, an iconic intercity bus service provider, further expanding its reach, including in Canada and Mexico. The transformation and integration of operations are well underway, driving growth and profitability in the market.

