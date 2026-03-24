FlixBus Reports Strong Early Demand for World Cup Travel

Soccer fans planning multi-city trips across North America, with Northeast emerging as a top travel corridor

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel patterns for the largest World Cup in history begin to take shape, early booking data from FlixBus, North America's fastest-growing intercity bus service, shows strong demand for intercity bus travel between tournament host cities, with some departures already sold out and others filling quickly across key routes.

The data also reveals that soccer fans are planning multi-city trips that take them across several host cities. The Northeast corridor is emerging as the top travel hotspot for fan attendance. Many travelers are choosing bus travel because it offers an affordable and flexible way to move between destinations during the tournament this summer.

The top routes driving early demand include:

New York City – Boston , supported by matches at both MetLife Stadium and Gillette Stadium. Departures tied to Boston-area matches show the highest demand, with multiple trips already more than 50% booked and select departures sold out

, supported by matches at both MetLife Stadium and Gillette Stadium. Departures tied to Boston-area matches show the highest demand, with multiple trips already more than 50% booked and select departures sold out Orlando – Miami , with strong early bookings tied to regional demand from other major metros

, with strong early bookings tied to regional demand from other major metros Seattle – Vancouver , reflecting U.S.–Canada cross-border travel between host cities

, reflecting U.S.–Canada cross-border travel between host cities Houston – Dallas, reflecting strong regional travel between host cities

Northeast Corridor Emerges as a Fan Travel Hotspot

Cities including New York, Boston, and Philadelphia are expected to see significant fan movement as travelers take advantage of short‑haul, high‑frequency intercity bus connections between host cities. The region's geographic proximity, combined with a high concentration of host cities and match venues, makes it one of the most accessible areas for fans looking to attend multiple games or experience the tournament atmosphere in different destinations.

"We're seeing early demand build on key corridors between nearby host cities, particularly where travel times are short and service is frequent," said Kai Boysan, CEO of parent company Flix North America. "That pattern is consistent with fans planning to attend matches in multiple locations, and it's something we're continuing to monitor as we plan for the tournament."

Connecting Fans Across the Tournament

With service from more than 1,800 destinations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, FlixBus, along with sister brand Greyhound, provides travelers with one of the largest intercity transportation networks in North America, connecting major host cities as well as surrounding communities. For many fans – especially those coming from cities without a major airport – bus travel offers a convenient way to reach destinations that may be expensive or difficult to access by plane or train, while also allowing for flexible travel plans throughout the tournament. Last year, the company announced it would connect fans to all major host cities in the U.S. and Canada.

"Major sporting events like the World Cup create incredible momentum for travel," said Karina Frayter, head of communications at Flix North America. "What we're seeing early on is that fans are already planning broader trips across the region, and bus travel makes it easy and affordable to move between those destinations."

"When travelling by bus, there's no need to worry about high airfare prices, rising fuel costs, and expensive parking," Frayter added. "Free luggage allowance, Wi-Fi, and comfortable seats with ample legroom add to the appeal and continue to drive strong demand throughout the tournament."

Tickets for travel to World Cup host cities are on sale now and can be booked online at flixbus.com or the FlixBus mobile app.

About Flix North America Inc.:

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc. and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across four continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options to more than 1,800 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our website and press room.

SOURCE Flix North America Inc.