FlixLatino Celebrates 10 Years with Major Distribution Expansion on The Roku Channel, VIZIO, and Claro Puerto Rico

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlixLatino, the subscription streaming service dedicated to Spanish-language entertainment for Hispanic audiences in the United States and Puerto Rico, celebrates its 10th anniversary with a major milestone: distribution partnerships with The Roku Channel, VIZIO, and Claro Puerto Rico, significantly expanding FlixLatino's reach and reaffirming its mission to deliver authentic, culturally relevant entertainment that resonates with Latino audiences.

FlixLatino is now available across a robust distribution network including web, mobile (iOS and Android), Samsung, Roku, VIZIO Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Prime Video Channels, Google TV, Xfinity, Sling, and Claro Puerto Rico. This broad presence ensures Hispanic audiences can access FlixLatino's curated catalog of more than 4,000 hours of contemporary films, hit series, telenovelas, documentaries, and children's animation, all originally produced in Spanish, available for just $4.99 per month.

"Reaching our 10-year anniversary is both a celebration and a turning point," said Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Next. "Our new partnerships with Roku, VIZIO, and Claro Puerto Rico represent a new chapter in our mission to connect with Hispanic households everywhere. We are proud to deliver content that reflects who we are, entertains us, and unites us across cultures and generations."

"We are thrilled to welcome FlixLatino to Premium Subscriptions on Roku," said Randy Ahn, Vice President of Subscriptions at Roku. "This expanded partnership strengthens our Spanish-language Premium Subscriptions offering and makes it even easier for our Hispanic viewers to access their favorite premium entertainment in one seamless experience within The Roku Channel."

"We are proud to introduce FlixLatino to our customers. This partnership expands our entertainment portfolio and reaffirms our commitment to offering diverse, high-quality content. FlixLatino complements our Spanish-language offering, connecting with the interests and culture of our audience," said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Claro Puerto Rico.

Since launching in 2015, FlixLatino has been one of the few streaming services fully dedicated to Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics. With continuous acquisitions from Latin America, Spain, Mexico, and the U.S., the service offers a unique cultural experience through award-winning films, successful series, and exclusive children's animation.

As FlixLatino enters its second decade, the platform reaffirms its promise: to be the streaming destination where Spanish-language entertainment connects cultures, generations, and emotions.

FlixLatino. Entretenimiento que nos une.

About FlixLatino

FlixLatino is a Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) service owned by SOMOS Next, part of SOMOS Group of entertainment companies. FlixLatino offers a curated selection of movies, international series, documentaries, and other genres in Spanish, including as well selected animation for children.

