FLO | AddEnergie proceeds with the deployment of 120 EV chargers in New York City

QUEBEC CITY, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FLO | AddEnergie has begun shipping 120 chargers out of its factory in Shawinigan, Quebec, destined for FLO network's first deployment in New York City. Of the total, 100 chargers will be installed at 34 public curbside locations over the coming months across all of New York's five boroughs. The remaining 20 will be installed at four additional locations to support the electrification of the City of New York's fleet. These chargers are part of a joint New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) and Con Edison pilot project.

"This is an important milestone for FLO | AddEnergie as we accelerate our expansion strategy in the United States. New York City represents our second major urban deployment in the United States after Los Angeles. We are extremely proud of the extensive collaboration with Con Edison and NYCDOT that led to a customized solution that will integrate respectfully into NYC's globally renowned urban landscape," says Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO | AddEnergie.