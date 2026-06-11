The inaugural list of the most significant consumer technology companies announced at SXSW London

LONDON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo Health, the world's leading women's health platform and Europe's first femtech unicorn, was ranked #1 in the Sifted Consumer 100, Europe's first dedicated annual ranking of breakout consumer tech startups, demonstrating mainstream adoption, cultural momentum and global significance. The ranking was revealed live at this year's SXSW London during a ceremony at Juju's Bar and Stage, where Chief Financial Officer Tamara Orlova accepted the recognition before an audience of investors, media, and industry leaders.

Flo Health Ranked #1 in Sifted's Top 100 Consumer Tech Companies in Europe

To determine the ranking, Sifted used a scoring model to assess companies across quantitative signals including fundraising track record, funding velocity, investor strength, employee growth and consumer traction, such as app-store performance, ratings, website traffic, search interest and social media mentions. Judges from Sifted's intelligence and editorial teams, alongside SXSW, scored companies across three areas: reach, meaning how widely adopted the product is among consumers; habit, meaning how deeply embedded it is in people's lives; and buzz, meaning the cultural momentum around the brand.

The final ranking is designed to identify the European consumer startup with the strongest signs of breakout potential: products consumers are adopting, returning to and talking about, with the ability to scale beyond their home markets.

"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is what it says about the future of women's health," said Tamara Orlova, Chief Financial Officer at Flo Health. "For too long, women's health was overlooked by the technology industry. Today, more than 81 million people trust Flo every month to support their reproductive health, fertility, pregnancy, and perimenopause journeys, demonstrating that women's health is not a niche category, but an essential part of everyday life."

Building Trust at Scale

Flo's top ranking comes as the company's approach to data stewardship has become increasingly central to its market position. The company's Trust and Safety Centre (flo.health/privacy-portal) is a publicly accessible hub where users can review Flo's privacy practices, certifications, and data governance commitments in plain language. The portal reflects a core principle the company has built its product around: trust is the product itself, not a prerequisite for selling one.

Flo holds dual ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications. It is the first and only period tracking app to achieve both. ISO 27001 covers information security management; ISO 27701 covers privacy management and maps directly to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance requirements. Both certifications are independently verified and recertified annually. No other app in the femtech category holds the same combination.

The company's Anonymous Mode allows users to track menstrual health, fertility data, and pregnancy information without linking any personal identifiers to their health data. The feature was recognized by TIME as a Best Invention in 2023, named a finalist for Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards, and won the IAPP Privacy Innovation Award in 2022. The underlying technology uses Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) and post-quantum cryptography, a combination the company built specifically because existing standards were insufficient for the sensitivity of the data it handles.

About Flo Health

Flo Health is the #1 Health and Fitness app worldwide and the #1 OB-GYN-recommended platform for period and cycle tracking. In 2024, Flo became the first European femtech unicorn following an investment from General Atlantic and now supports 81 million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide. Powered by a network of over 100+ medical experts, Flo guides women through every stage of their health journey – from menstruation to conception, pregnancy, and menopause – offering curated cycle and ovulation tracking, personalized health insights, daily educational content, and a private community for users to share questions or concerns. Through its Pass it on Project, Flo has donated 28M Flo Premium subscriptions to improve health literacy to women in need, aiming to reach up to one billion. A leader in privacy and security, Flo Health's Anonymous Mode feature was recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions 2023 and also named a finalist for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards as part of the company's commitment to privacy.

For more information, please visit https://flo.health.

For media inquiries, contact: [Samantha Wannemacher] [[email protected]]

SOURCE Flo Health