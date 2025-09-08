Float into Fall with New, Retro-Refreshed Root Beer Flavor from Slice Soda

The newest addition to Slice's family of flavors marries soda fountain-era nostalgia with only 3 grams of sugar

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slice Soda, the beloved '80s brand that's back and better-for-you thanks to new Suja Life ownership, today announces the launch of its new Root Beer flavor. Crafted with the rich, creamy flavor of the beloved soda fountain staple, Slice's better-for-you formula has a unique blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics – the only brand in the healthy soda category to feature all three biotics. At only 30 calories and 3 grams of sugar per can with 5 grams of fiber, it's Root Beer you can root for.

Slice Root Beer

Root Beer marks the newest addition to Slice Soda's fabulously fizzy lineup that includes flavors such as Orange, Grape, Lemon Lime, Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Watermelon, Ginger Ale, Grapefruit Spritz and Strawberry. Like all Slice flavors, Root Beer brings all the best parts of traditional soda, including satisfyingly high carbonation, but never the bad stuff like high fructose corn syrup. Slice is also non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher.

"For our newest flavor, we wanted to create something that's familiar but also designed with the wellness-focused consumer in mind," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "All of Slice Soda's flavors are leveled-up versions of the classics, allowing you to feel like a kid all over again, without sacrificing your healthy lifestyle."

Available now, Root Beer Slice can be found at Kroger banner locations including Kroger, Ralphs, Dillons, Smith's, King Soopers, City Market, Fry's, QFC, and Harris Teeter. Kroger banners are also expanding their Slice assortment by now offering Slice Grape and Slice Cherry Cola flavors.

About Slice Soda

Slice Soda is the classic soda you know and love, now made better. Born in 1984 as a mainstream soda, Slice was reimagined and reformulated by Suja Life, a leader in healthy beverages, for today's consumer. A leveled-up version of the original that tastes like pure nostalgia, Slice is boldly carbonated, full-flavored soda that contains a unique blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Available in a variety of flavors from citrusy favorites like Orange and Lemon Lime to iconic Grape and Classic Cola, each can is 40 calories or less with only five grams of sugar or less, and never any high fructose corn syrup. Slice is non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. For more information on Slice, including where to purchase it, please visit www.slicesoda.com and follow @slicesoda on Instagram.

About Suja Life

Suja Life is the leading, vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of plant-based, better-for-you cold-pressed juices and related beverages committed to delivering function, nutrition and superior taste to a diverse, national consumer base. Formed in 2022, Suja Life is parent company to Suja Organic and Vive Organic, the leading beverage brands harnessing the power of organic, non-GMO, and plant-based ingredients to provide functional products loaded with vital nutrients. In 2025, Suja Life relaunched Slice Soda, a classic soda it reimagined and reformulated for today's consumer. In partnership with Paine Schwartz Partners, Suja Life was founded to merge years of CPG industry expertise and propel brands that encompass a shared mission to craft products held to the highest standards of quality and wellness. Today, Suja Life leads the nation in organic and cold-pressed juices and shots, with a growing portfolio of brands. For more information, please visit www.sujalife.com.

