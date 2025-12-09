Slice Soda Teases 2026 Return of Beloved Apple Flavor with Social Giveaway

Fans of the OG flavor can enter to win cans of Slice Apple in a limited return this month, before they hit shelves in Targets nationwide January 2026

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans asked and Slice listened! Slice Soda, the classic '80s soda brand that's been reimagined for today's wellness-minded consumer by Suja Life, is answering die-hard fan demands and bringing back its popular Apple flavor. While the official nationwide retail return isn't until early next year, Slice is offering exclusive first sips through a limited-time giveaway.

Slice Soda Apple

Starting today through Friday, December 13, Slice will be giving away over 1,000 cans of its retro-refreshed Apple flavor, along with assorted merch. To enter, follow @slicesoda on Instagram, like the in-feed sweepstakes post, and comment using the following hashtag: #SliceAppleSweepstakes. For an additional entry, add the in-feed sweepstakes post to your Story.

"You asked, and we listened! Since our relaunch, we've been thrilled with fan response to the return of our classics like Orange and Grape, but the number one flavor our fans have requested that we bring back is Apple," says Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "We're excited to share that Apple Slice will return to shelves at Target stores and other retailers nationwide early next year, but in the spirit of the holidays, we're giving a few lucky fans the chance to enjoy it early."

Like all of Slice's sodas, Apple Slice offers the nostalgic flavor and fizz of classic soda with a better for-you twist. Each can boasts 5 grams of fiber, only 40 calories and 4 grams of sugar per can. Like all Slice sodas, Apple features a gut-loving blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics – the only brand in the healthy soda category to feature all three biotics – and never has high fructose corn syrup.

Apple is the latest flavor to join Slice's fabulously fizzy lineup, including new flavors such as Shirley Temple, Root Beer, Watermelon and Cherry Cola. Just like these new additions, Slice's full lineup is inspired by classic soda flavors and includes Orange, Grape, Lemon Lime, Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Watermelon, Ginger Ale, Grapefruit Spritz and Strawberry. While most brands in the healthy soda category fall flat on the satisfying bubbles of traditional soda, Slice has the highest carbonation level in the category.

About Slice Soda

Slice Soda is the classic soda you know and love, now made better. Born in 1984 as a mainstream soda, Slice was reimagined and reformulated by Suja Life, a leader in healthy beverages, for today's consumer. A leveled-up version of the original that tastes like pure nostalgia, Slice is boldly carbonated, full-flavored soda that contains a unique blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Available in a variety of flavors from citrusy favorites like Orange and Lemon Lime to iconic Grape and Classic Cola, each can is 40 calories or less with only five grams of sugar or less, and never any high fructose corn syrup. Slice is non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. For more information on Slice, including where to purchase it, please visit www.slicesoda.com and follow @slicesoda on Instagram.

About Suja Life

Suja Life is a better-for-you beverage company that develops and manufactures organic cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and other functional beverages. The Company's portfolio includes Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda. The Company operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer with an in-house high-pressure processing facility and a cold-chain distribution model. Its products are made with organic, non-GMO, and plant-based ingredients and are distributed nationally through retail partners across grocery, mass, natural, and club channels. Suja Life is headquartered in Oceanside, California.

SOURCE Slice Soda