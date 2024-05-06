"Float Your Boat" Itinerary Unfurls A Maritime Adventure Across Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports today unveiled the "Float Your Boat" itinerary, a curated travel itinerary that charts a three-day course steering adventurers through Tacoma, Lakewood, and Gig Harbor. This maritime map promises a deep dive into the tranquil waters of the Salish Sea, featuring activities from kayaking to paddleboarding, inviting visitors to connect with the waterfront essence of the Pacific Northwest.

Kayaking and SUP are just a couple items on the agenda with Travel Tacoma's new Float Your Boat in Pierce County travel itinerary.

"'Float Your Boat' invites people to cast off their daily routines and immerse themselves in the distinct maritime culture of Pierce County," noted Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer. "This adventure is curated to blend serenity with exploration, offering experiences that resonate with both the nautical novice and the seasoned sailor."

Culinary stops along the way are carefully selected to complement the aquatic escapades, with each meal crafted to highlight the fresh, local flavors that define the region. Dining experiences range from rustic bakeries serving international fare to cozy diners that reinterpret local classics, each set against picturesque waterfront or lush landscape views.

Lodging is selected with a nod to the nautical, situating guests where the views of harbors and bays ensure the water is always a glance away. These accommodations promise not just a place to stay, but a retreat that echoes the calm of the surrounding waters.

Beyond the thrill of maritime activities, the itinerary weaves in cultural threads through scenic cycling routes and enlightening harbor tours. These excursions peel back the layers of local lore and history, enriching the journey with a narrative that ties past to present.

With the launch of "Float Your Boat," Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports crafts a narrative of nautical discovery, promising that those who embark on this journey will leave with a treasure trove of memories. Adventurers seeking to navigate this course can anchor their plans and download the itinerary at www.traveltacoma.com/itineraries.

