New Pierce County Spring Travel Itinerary is a Boon for the Insta-Eager Explorer

TACOMA, Wash., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready your lenses and let your followers know something special is coming their way. Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports proudly unveils "Shutter Journey: A Trip Through Photogenic Pierce County." This spring, a meticulously crafted three-day adventure awaits to escort visitors through Pierce County's most Instagrammable locales, promising an array of share-worthy moments.

Mount Rainier, the Salish Sea, and the cities throughout Pierce County provide an almost aggressive amount of ethereal, photogenic beauty to travel your way through.

From the waterfront whispers of Gig Harbor to the bucolic charm of Puyallup and Sumner, "Shutter Journey" is more than an itinerary—it's an invitation to see Pierce County through a lens of awe and wonder. Whether it's the serene embrace of dawn at Mount Rainier, the timeworn elegance of historic netsheds, or the vivid blooms of spring at the Puyallup Valley farms, each snapshot captured is a testament to the region's unparalleled beauty.

"Pierce County blossoms in spring, revealing scenes so mesmerizing they beg to be photographed and shared. 'Shutter Journey' is our love letter to photographers, wanderers, and anyone with an appetite for visual splendor," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer for Travel Tacoma. "We're excited to guide visitors to those perfect, post-worthy spots that define the essence of the Pacific Northwest."

With a blend of natural splendor, gastronomic delights, and inviting stays, the itinerary promises a rich landscape of experiences. From savoring waterfront bites in Gig Harbor, unraveling Tacoma's architectural marvels, to wandering the pastoral beauty of Puyallup and Sumner, each day is a new chapter in a story waiting to be told—and shared.

As spring awakens the vibrant soul of Pierce County, "Shutter Journey" stands ready to enchant the Insta-eager and the aesthetically inclined. Charge your devices; a picturesque adventure beckons, destined to overflow your social feeds with the unmatched beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Dive into details and plot your picturesque pilgrimage at Travel Tacoma's website.

