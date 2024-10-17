Floatic and Geek+ Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Robotics Solutions for Warehouse Automation

Collaboration to establish a joint sales pipeline in the Asia-Pacific region, leveraging two companies' technological expertise and network

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floatic, a leading AMR solutions provider for e-commerce warehouses, announced a strategic partnership with Geek+, a global leader in robotics technology, to deliver an integrated robotic solution for warehouse automation. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to offer clients efficient and scalable robotics solutions, driving innovation in warehouse automation as key partners.

The two industry leaders aim to establish a joint sales pipeline in Asia-Pacific to deliver integrated robotics solutions to clients. The partnership combines Floatic's proprietary technology in multi-robot management and system integration with Geek+'s comprehensive lineup of robots, industry networks, and mass production capabilities. Both companies are poised to generate powerful synergies, delivering optimized warehouse robotics solutions tailored to the client's needs.

"Many companies have struggled to find automation solutions suited to the diverse range of goods and workflows within their warehouses," said Chan Lee, CEO of Floatic. "By delivering an integrated solution through this partnership, clients can minimize the inconvenience of navigating numerous options and experience a total solution for any warehouse environment."

Geek+ is a global warehouse robotics company with over 10,000 clients worldwide, including retail, apparel, third-party logistics, pharmaceuticals, and automotive sectors. The company's extensive range of warehouse robots includes AGVs and AMRs, such as GTP(Goods-to-Person) robots capable of handling loads over 1,000 kg, as well as sorting robots, forklift robots, and transport robots. Geek+ solutions are utilized by major logistics companies in South Korea, including Coupang and CJ Logistics.

Floatic provides AMR solutions for e-commerce warehouse called 'Floware', a picking robotic solution optimized for multi-SKU inventory storage and volatile e-commerce orders. Floware consists of its proprietary software platform 'Floatic Engine', which integrates seamlessly with clients' Warehouse Management Systems(WMS), enables fleet management system and real-time monitoring, alongside 'Flody', the robot hardware designed specifically for warehouse environments.

"This partnership enables both companies to complement each other's technologies, responding more effectively to various clients' needs," added James Leung, Head of Sales for the Asia-Pacific region at Geek+. "We look forward to becoming leading partners in driving true innovation in warehouse automation."

