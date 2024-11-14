Floatic and LogisALL Increase Warehouse Productivity By 2x Using Picking Robotics Solution

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floatic, a leading AMR solutions provider for e-commerce warehouses, today announced the successful completion of its trial test with LogisALL, a leading logistics total solutions provider, validating its robotic solution to enhance picking productivity by more than 2x.

Floatic’s picking AMR solution ‘Floware’ operating in LogisALL’s GFC

This was the first official project under the strategic partnership of Floatic and LogisALL, announced earlier this year. The project aimed to show the feasible synergies between the two companies, leveraging LogisALL's Consulting, Engineering, and Systems(CES) expertise in warehouse automation combined with Floatic's picking AMR solution "Floware."

The test was held at LogisALL's Global Fulfillment Center(GFC) in Incheon, South Korea, targeting e-commerce order fulfillment items. The result showed that productivity increased by more than 2x. In manual picking, it took over 20 minutes to complete ten order pickings, but with the collaboration of three robots and one warehouse worker, the time was reduced to less than ten minutes. Additionally, the error rates and fatigue were significantly reduced by eliminating workers' need to move around the whole warehouse center.

"E-commerce warehouse centers have unique demands, handling diverse and small-batch orders with rapid dispatch requirements," said Chan Lee, CEO of Floatic. "Floatic has focused on this problem from the very beginning and is excited to prove the effectiveness of Floware in the field."

Building on this result, the two companies plan to showcase the productivity and competitive advantages of AMR solutions in e-commerce warehouses and expand their market presence. Leveraging LogisALL's nationwide network, the companies intend to proactively introduce Floware and broaden its adoption across South Korea's warehouse industry.

The companies are also poised to deepen their partnership, soon launching a total service for a comprehensive e-commerce warehouse automation solution. This will include integrating LogisALL's Warehouse Management System (WMS) and packaging solutions with Floware, and offering streamlined deployment and operational ease in diverse warehouse environments through Floatic's customized setup tools.

"This project goes beyond a simple robot deployment; it's a success story for a total logistics/warehouse solution that combines operational expertise, tailored packaging design, and automation," said Heewon Chae, Head of LogisALL CES Department. "Our combination of AMR with customized packaging for specific product needs will set us apart as a unique offering in the market."

"Through our partnership with LogisALL, we are excited to bring tailored robotic solutions closer to our e-commerce warehouse clients," added Lee. "This collaboration will enable us to deliver high-quality value on a larger scale."

Floatic provides AMR solutions for e-commerce warehouse called 'Floware', a picking robotic solution optimized for multi-SKU inventory storage and volatile e-commerce orders. Floware consists of its proprietary software platform 'Floatic Engine', which integrates seamlessly with clients' Warehouse Management Systems(WMS), enables fleet management system and real-time monitoring, alongside 'Flody', the robot hardware designed specifically for warehouse environments.

