Floating Production Storage And Offloading Market size to record USD 8.58 bn growth from 2024-2028, Increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global floating production storage and offloading market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.58 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period. The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market involves billion-dollar investments in various segments, including double hull and converted types. The double hull segment holds the largest market share. Growth drivers include technological advancements and innovation, while challenges include high capital investment and regulatory compliance. Opportunities lie in deepwater and ultra-deepwater applications, with lucrative contracts in self-propelled and towed segments. Key players focus on development strategies using processing equipment for hydrocarbons in shallow, deep, and ultra-deep waters. FPSOs are used in shuttle tankers, pipelines, and are applied in both new-build and converted systems.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market 2024-2028

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is a billion-dollar industry, with the largest market share held by the double hull segment. This segment, which includes converted and new-build FPSOs, is a lucrative opportunity due to its ability to operate in various water depths, from shallow to ultra-deep water. Growth drivers for the FPSO market include the conversion of shuttle tankers and pipelines into FPSOs, as well as the increasing demand for hydrocarbons. However, high capital investment and challenges such as complex engineering and technological requirements pose restraints. Segmentation of the FPSO market includes the self-propelled and towed segments, with hull types varying from single to double hull. Technological advancements and innovation are key development strategies for market players. Applications of FPSOs include processing equipment for hydrocarbons in deep and ultra-deep water. Opportunities lie in contracts for the design, construction, and operation of FPSOs in both shallow and deep water. Despite challenges, the FPSO market presents a promising future for those willing to invest in this complex and dynamic industry. For more insights, refer to our research report on the FPSO market.

Addressing Challenges:

Title: Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market: Insights and Development Strategies The FPSO market research report delves into the application of floating production storage and offloading systems in hydrocarbon exploration and production. FPSOs enable onboard production, processing, and storage of crude hydrocarbons in shallow, deep, and ultra-deep water environments. Two main segments exist: self-propelled (FPSOs) and towed (FSOs). New-build and converted FPSOs cater to various application areas, including small and large independent operators, leased operators, and offshore production facilities. Processing equipment includes hydrocarbon storage, handling capabilities, and oil transportation via pipelines, shuttle tankers, or large tankers. FPSOs' environmental considerations include double hulls to mitigate marine pollution risks. FPSOs are crucial in offshore exploration, particularly in deep- and ultra-deepwater areas, where onshore preparation facilities are impractical. FPSOs handle less than 1 MMBBLs, 1-2 MMBBLs, and more than 2 MMBBLs of hydrocarbons, with some units being redeployed for new projects. Boats and ships transport personnel and supplies to FPSOs, ensuring efficient operations. FPSOs contribute significantly to the oil and gas industry, providing essential infrastructure for crude hydrocarbon production and transportation.

Market Overview

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) market is a significant segment in the oil and gas industry. FPSOs are essential for producing and storing oil and gas offshore in deep waters. These vessels feature sophisticated technology, enabling them to process and store hydrocarbons before transporting them to shore. The FPSO market is driven by the increasing demand for oil and gas, particularly in deepwater regions. Producers are investing in FPSOs to maximize resource recovery and reduce operational costs. The FPSO market also offers environmental benefits, as it reduces the need for multiple production platforms and associated infrastructure. Companies such as Shell, ExxonMobil, and BP are major players in the FPSO market. The future of FPSOs looks promising, with advancements in technology and the continued exploration of deepwater resources.

Key Companies:

Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including BUMI ARMADA BERHAD, Bluewater Energy Services BV, BP Plc, BW Offshore Ltd., Chevron Corp., China National Offshore Oil Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MODEC Inc., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Saipem S.p.A., SBM Offshore NV, Shell plc, TechnipFMC plc, TotalEnergies SE, Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, Woodside Energy Group Ltd., Yinson Holdings Berhad

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Single



Double

Product Type

Converted



Newly Built

Geography

South America



Middle East And Africa



APAC



Europe



North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

