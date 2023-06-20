Floating Solar Panels Global Market Report 2023: Floating Solar Panels and the Use of Reservoirs and Manmade Water Bodies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floating Solar Panels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Floating Solar Panels Market to Reach 18.7 Thousand MW by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Floating Solar Panels estimated at 2.6 Thousand MW in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 18.7 Thousand MW by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stationary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.5% CAGR and reach 2.8 Thousand MW by the end of the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 67 MW, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.2% CAGR



The Floating Solar Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at 67 MW in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.8 Thousand MW by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Asia-Pacific and Europe, each forecast to grow at 31.1% and 24.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)-

Kyocera Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

First Solar, Inc.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

NTPC Ltd.

Tata Group

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Ciel & Terre International

Jakson Group

LONGi Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

GCL System Integration Technology Company Ltd.

LA Solar Group

Glint Solar

Conrexx Technology

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How the Clean Technologies Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

A Green Recovery is On the Agenda for Most Countries Worldwide: The New Normal in Global Clean Technologies Market by Major Geographies Analyzed by Annual % Growth for Years 2019 through 2025

COVID-19 Sharpens the Focus on the Environment

What's In-Store for Renewable Resources?

Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-Pandemic Era

Floating Solar Panels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Floating Photovoltaic (FPV) Systems: A Prelude

An Introduction to Floating Solar Panels

History and the Future

Floating PVs: More Advantages over Land-Based Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

World Floating Solar Panels Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Demand for Stationary, and Tracking

Regional Analysis

World Floating Solar Panels Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Volume) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Europe , USA , and Rest of World

, , , , and Rest of World Asia : The Juggernaut

: The Juggernaut Japan : The Leader in Floating Solar Power Generation

: The Leader in Floating Solar Power Generation China Launches the World's Biggest Floating Solar Plant

India Commissions the Country's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant

Thailand's 'Largest' Project is Up and Running

'Largest' Project is Up and Running The US Solar Power Industry Looking Up To FPVs

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Floating Solar Panels Technology: Highly Efficient than Land Based Solar Plants

Environmental Concerns and Floating Solar

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)

Significance of Floating Solar Power Plants in Cooling Down Lakes in the face of Climate Change

Floating Solar Panels and the Use of Reservoirs and Manmade Water Bodies

Floating Solar System Plays Pivotal Role in Cleaning Water

Offshore Floating Solar: A Potential Solar Energy Generation Medium in High Seas

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Government Boost to Solar Energy Adoption to Spur Market Momentum

Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source: 2018

Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of Total Energy

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China , India , Latin America , and North America over the Period 2010-2030

, , , and over the Period 2010-2030 Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of FPVs

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity Management Forever

Global Distributed Generation Capacity in Microgrids by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations for Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas Generators, Small Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and Others

Distributed Generation Complemented with FPVs: Futuristic Enabler of Smart Cities

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025E)

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Floating Solar Panels

World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040

Challenges and Issues

Challenges Faced by Designers of Floating Solar Panels

Installation of Floating PVs versus Other Photovoltaic Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

