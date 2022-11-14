Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size to Grow by USD 708.98 Million, BUMI ARMADA BERHAD and BW Group Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market size is expected to grow by USD 708.98 million from 202 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request our Latest Free Sample Report

Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026

The floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market report covers the following areas:

Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Angelicoussis Group, BUMI ARMADA BERHAD, BW Group, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Dynagas Ltd., Eni Spa, Excelerate Energy Inc., Exmar NV, Flex LNG Ltd., Golar LNG Ltd., H Energy Group of Companies, Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd., Jaya Samudra Karunia Group, LNG Hrvatska d.o.o, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, OLT Offshore LNG Toscana Spa, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Swan Energy Ltd., Teekay Corp., and Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BUMI ARMADA BERHAD - The company offers floating storage regasification units such as Armada TGT 1 and Armada sterling.

BW Group - The company offers floating storage regasification units to create floating solutions for LNG.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd - The company offers floating storage regasification units such as LNG carriers and LNG FSRUs.

Excelerate Energy Inc. - The company offers floating storage regasification units such as FSRU 101.

Exmar NV - The company offers floating storage regasification units, which include over 10 new building FSRUs, 5 FSRU conversions, and the commissioning of in total more than 15 FSRU terminals.

Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The cost competitiveness of FSRUs is driving the global floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market growth. An FSRU is a floating LNG facility that can be deployed easily for end-to-end transportation. It uses a hybrid shipping vessel for the transportation of LNG. These ships offer a solution to the shortage of fuel, which drives their rate of adoption. These competitive advantages as well as the global measures toward increasing the adoption of clean fuels are expected to drive the growth of the FSRU market during the forecast period.

The growth in a number of alternatives for natural gas transportation is challenging the global floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market growth. The transportation of LNG includes the use of vessels such as FSRUs, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, and floating storage and offloading (FSO) units. An FPSO unit contains a hydrocarbon storage system underneath the deck. The advantages of FPSO units include less investment, rapid development of the fleet, easy relocation to other fields, and low cost of abandonment. These alternatives are used mainly for offshore gas storage and transportation. Hence, the high rate of adoption of FSO and FPSO will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Power Generation



Industrial



Others

Geography

Middle East And Africa



APAC



Europe



North America



South America

Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market vendors

Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 708.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.04 Regional analysis Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, Iran, Qatar, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Angelicoussis Group, BUMI ARMADA BERHAD, BW Group, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Dynagas Ltd., Eni Spa, Excelerate Energy Inc., Exmar NV, Flex LNG Ltd., Golar LNG Ltd., H Energy Group of Companies, Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd., Jaya Samudra Karunia Group, LNG Hrvatska d.o.o, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, OLT Offshore LNG Toscana Spa, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Swan Energy Ltd., Teekay Corp., and Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Iran - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Iran - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Iran - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Qatar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Qatar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BUMI ARMADA BERHAD

Exhibit 93: BUMI ARMADA BERHAD - Overview



Exhibit 94: BUMI ARMADA BERHAD - Business segments



Exhibit 95: BUMI ARMADA BERHAD - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: BUMI ARMADA BERHAD - Segment focus

10.4 BW Group

Exhibit 97: BW Group - Overview



Exhibit 98: BW Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: BW Group - Key offerings

10.5 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd

Exhibit 100: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 101: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 Excelerate Energy Inc.

Exhibit 103: Excelerate Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Excelerate Energy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Excelerate Energy Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Excelerate Energy Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Exmar NV

Exhibit 107: Exmar NV - Overview



Exhibit 108: Exmar NV - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Exmar NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Exmar NV - Segment focus

10.8 Golar LNG Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Golar LNG Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Golar LNG Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Golar LNG Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Golar LNG Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Golar LNG Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 H Energy Group of Companies

Exhibit 116: H Energy Group of Companies - Overview



Exhibit 117: H Energy Group of Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: H Energy Group of Companies - Key offerings

10.10 Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Jaya Samudra Karunia Group

Exhibit 124: Jaya Samudra Karunia Group - Overview



Exhibit 125: Jaya Samudra Karunia Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Jaya Samudra Karunia Group - Key offerings

10.12 Mitsui & Co. Ltd

Exhibit 127: Mitsui & Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 128: Mitsui & Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Mitsui & Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Mitsui & Co. Ltd - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

