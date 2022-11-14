Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size to Grow by USD 708.98 Million, BUMI ARMADA BERHAD and BW Group Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Nov 14, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market size is expected to grow by USD 708.98 million from 202 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026: Scope
The floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market report covers the following areas:
- Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Size
- Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Trends
- Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Industry Analysis
Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Angelicoussis Group, BUMI ARMADA BERHAD, BW Group, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Dynagas Ltd., Eni Spa, Excelerate Energy Inc., Exmar NV, Flex LNG Ltd., Golar LNG Ltd., H Energy Group of Companies, Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd., Jaya Samudra Karunia Group, LNG Hrvatska d.o.o, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, OLT Offshore LNG Toscana Spa, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Swan Energy Ltd., Teekay Corp., and Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- BUMI ARMADA BERHAD - The company offers floating storage regasification units such as Armada TGT 1 and Armada sterling.
- BW Group - The company offers floating storage regasification units to create floating solutions for LNG.
- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd - The company offers floating storage regasification units such as LNG carriers and LNG FSRUs.
- Excelerate Energy Inc. - The company offers floating storage regasification units such as FSRU 101.
- Exmar NV - The company offers floating storage regasification units, which include over 10 new building FSRUs, 5 FSRU conversions, and the commissioning of in total more than 15 FSRU terminals.
Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge
The cost competitiveness of FSRUs is driving the global floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market growth. An FSRU is a floating LNG facility that can be deployed easily for end-to-end transportation. It uses a hybrid shipping vessel for the transportation of LNG. These ships offer a solution to the shortage of fuel, which drives their rate of adoption. These competitive advantages as well as the global measures toward increasing the adoption of clean fuels are expected to drive the growth of the FSRU market during the forecast period.
The growth in a number of alternatives for natural gas transportation is challenging the global floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market growth. The transportation of LNG includes the use of vessels such as FSRUs, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, and floating storage and offloading (FSO) units. An FPSO unit contains a hydrocarbon storage system underneath the deck. The advantages of FPSO units include less investment, rapid development of the fleet, easy relocation to other fields, and low cost of abandonment. These alternatives are used mainly for offshore gas storage and transportation. Hence, the high rate of adoption of FSO and FPSO will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- End-user
- Power Generation
- Industrial
- Others
- Geography
- Middle East And Africa
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market vendors
|
Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.61%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 708.98 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.04
|
Regional analysis
|
Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Iran, Qatar, China, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Angelicoussis Group, BUMI ARMADA BERHAD, BW Group, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd, Dynagas Ltd., Eni Spa, Excelerate Energy Inc., Exmar NV, Flex LNG Ltd., Golar LNG Ltd., H Energy Group of Companies, Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd., Jaya Samudra Karunia Group, LNG Hrvatska d.o.o, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, OLT Offshore LNG Toscana Spa, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Swan Energy Ltd., Teekay Corp., and Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
