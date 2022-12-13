Flocculant Dosing System Global Market to Reach $6.62 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4%

Dec 13, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flocculant Dosing System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flocculant dosing system market size is expected to reach USD 6.62 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The growing importance of wastewater treatment to national governments, rising pharmaceutical and chemical processing output rates, and other significant factors are likely to drive the market. A rise in demand for dosing systems due to attributes like faster outputs, more precision, and efficacy is also projected to fuel the market's growth.
The market for flocculant dosing is also driven by the rising demand for chemicals used in municipal water treatment. As a result of the declining freshwater resources caused by rising population and industrialization, governments in many countries have been forced to enact stringent regulations on water treatment, which has fueled the demand for flocculants.
For instance, Kemira has unveiled a new line of high-performance cationic flocculants made explicitly for sludge de-watering applications. With increasingly effective sludge management, including freight and disposal costs, Kemira's Superfloc XD 7600 polymer is mainly designed to assist clients in lowering their overall cost of ownership.
The first of numerous unique premium polymers is this one. The dry item also reduces storage and delivery expenses. Comparing XD-7600 to traditional cationic polymers, the cake solids and filtrate quality are improved. XD-7600 is also effective at low dose levels.
Flocculant Dosing System Market Report Highlights
- The diaphragm pump category is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the projected period due to the fact that these pumps are used in the chemical processing and pharmaceutical industries
- It is anticipated that the wastewater treatment segment will dominate the flocculants dosing systems market in 2021. The creation of the flocculant dosing system was prompted by growing urbanization and an increase in the need for clean water.
- In 2021, Europe accounted for a significant share of the global market. The presence of well-established pharma and chemical sectors explains the expansion.
The publisher has segmented the flocculant dosing system market report based on type, product, application, and region:
Flocculent Dosing System, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Inorganic Flocculent
- Organic Flocculent
- Others
Flocculant Dosing System, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Diaphragm
- Piston
- Others
Flocculant Dosing System, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Oil & Gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemical Processes
- Food & Beverages
- Paper & Pulp
- Offshore
Flocculant Dosing System, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzo7x1
