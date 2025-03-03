Flomatik Network Services Becomes Teleste Network Services Ltd.

TURKU, Finland, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that our UK-based subsidiary, Flomatik Network Services, has officially been rebranded as Teleste Network Services Ltd. as of March 1st, 2025.



This change reflects our commitment to integrating Teleste's comprehensive network services expertise under one brand. Apart from the new name, the company's services for the customers will stay the same, the same expert team will continue providing high-quality services, and the offices in Birmingham and Portsmouth will remain fully operational.

As part of this change, Flomatik's contact information will be updated. As of March 1st, the personnel emails will transition to the format [email protected], and you can also reach out to the team through the Teleste website: www.teleste.com/contacts. Also, the Flomatik service offering and content will gradually migrate from the Flomatik website to the Teleste website.

Since joining Teleste Group in 2007, Flomatik Network Services has played a key role in delivering advanced network design and engineering solutions for our operator customers in the UK. By aligning under the Teleste brand, we enhance our ability to provide a seamless, evolving service portfolio that meets the changing needs of the industry.

Our innovative and dedicated team will continue to develop solutions that drive our network services forward, and we remain committed to supporting operators in designing and operating smart, high-performing networks for the future.

For more details, please visit www.teleste.com.

Inquiries for more information:

Hannele Ahlroos

Executive Assistant

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

Email: [email protected]

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132.5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

