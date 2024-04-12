Flomenco brings automation tool to AWS Media Supply Chain demo at NAB Show 2024

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLOMENCO , developer of the no-code integration and automation tool, 'WorkFlo', for the Media & Entertainment industry, will be used in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Media Supply Chain demonstration at the NAB Show 2024, April 14-17.

Flomenco is a media workflow automation tool designed to create, manage, and distribute media content. It provides a software platform for users to build and automate media workflows, integrate systems, and analyze data through dashboards. The tool caters to content creators, media supply chain operators, studios, and distributors, offering a no-code solution to increase operational efficiency and information visibility.

Flomenco and AWS customers are challenged with an increasing demand for content, limited resources, and the growing complexity of a cloud-based ecosystem with dozens of software vendors and AWS Services supporting their media supply chains.

Flomenco's no-code visual canvas and selection of pre-built media nodes lets customers create multi-system automated workflows in minutes, empowering individuals in the organization to effect change, scale output, and deliver business agility that would normally take programming teams months to achieve.

Deploying a performant and scalable AWS-based media workflow demonstration showcasing data flow between AWS Independent Software Vendor partners normally takes weeks of planning and development. With Flomenco, AWS was able to create a production ready workflow solution for the demo within a week of collaborating with Flomenco. The Flomenco platform is built entirely on AWS utilizing Amazon EventBridge, Amazon Simple Queue Service, AWS Lambda, and Amazon Elastic Container Service providing Flomenco customers with the security, reliability, performance efficiency, and scalability of AWS.

The Flomenco powered NAB demo features connectivity between Fabric, Tenovos, Overcast HQ, Iconik, Rightsline, and Ateliere to showcase metadata synchronization between systems in a distribution workflow.

"We are thrilled to be working with AWS and our partners to demonstrate the value of workflow automation running in AWS for media customers," commented Ryan McKeague, CEO Flomenco. "Our strategy of bringing a no-code media supply chain transformation product to market compliments AWS's commitment to simplifying and streamlining workloads for media customers. We look forward to continuing to work closely with AWS to offer rapid and flexible media workflow solutions."

To learn more about how Flomenco can accelerate your media supply chain transformation, see it in action at the AWS booth W1701, West Hall, at NAB 2024 or get in touch with the Flomenco team today.

SOURCE Flomenco