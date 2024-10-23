Floodplain and Tidal Wetland Restoration in the Sacramento Valley

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westervelt Ecological Services (WES) has received federal approval of the Zacharias Ranch Mitigation Bank (Zacharias Ranch) in southern Sacramento County. The 580-acre bank will restore riparian and freshwater tidal marsh habitat along Snodgrass Slough in the Sacramento San-Joaquin Delta. Zacharias Ranch received approvals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and NOAA's National Marine Fisheries Services. Credits from this bank will also assist in meeting mitigation requirements established by the Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Zacharias Ranch Mitigation Bank before construction, overlooking agricultural fields.

Compensatory mitigation credits from this bank will cover aquatic resources and dependent species, such as Chinook salmon. Restoration within the bank focuses on re-establishing connectivity between Snodgrass Slough and will contribute to the overall restoration of tidal marsh in the greater Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Region. The restoration and preservation of Zacharias Ranch will contribute to regional ecological restoration targets while also serving as mitigation for a variety of critical infrastructure and regional development projects.

Zacharias Ranch will be protected in perpetuity by a conservation easement and funded by an endowment to support long-term management activities. WES has partnered with Sacramento Valley Conservancy to hold the conservation easement. Credits for the project will be released once the conservation easement is in place, which is expected to occur in winter 2024.

To learn more about the site and the credits available, contact Amanda Dwyer at (925) 783-9924 or email [email protected] .

About Westervelt Ecological Services: Providing conservation on a landscape scale is the mission of Westervelt Ecological Services. A division of The Westervelt Company, an almost 140 land stewardship company based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Westervelt Ecological Services offers mitigation banking solutions for developers and businesses who need to mitigate impacts to wetlands or species across the country. To learn more visit www.wesmitigation.com.

SOURCE Westervelt Ecological Services