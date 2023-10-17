Floor & Decor Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vicor to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) will replace Vicor Corp. (NASD:VICR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Vicor will replace CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is acquiring CIRCOR International in a transaction expected to close October 18. Vicor is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 20, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Floor & Decor Holdings

FND

Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Vicor

VICR

Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Vicor

VICR

Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

CIRCOR International

CIR

Industrials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

