Floor Coverings International Strengthens Michigan Presence with Three New Signed Agreements

No. 1 Flooring Franchise in North America Sets Sights on Franchise Expansion to 19 New Territories in the State

DETROIT, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floor Coverings International® (FCI), the No. 1 flooring franchise in North America, with locally owned Mobile Flooring Showrooms® and knowledgeable teams of trusted professionals, has inked three newly signed franchise agreements, boosting the total number of showrooms to 12 throughout Michigan by the end of 2024.

Floor Coverings International has seen steady growth in Michigan, with the number of franchise owners in the state increasing from five to 12 within the past two years. Michigan is also home to one of the brand's marketing co-ops, helping franchisees market their businesses and garner new customers. Building on this success, FCI is actively seeking ambitious entrepreneurs to expand its footprint, offering 19 additional territories across the state.

Three community-oriented franchisees have signed agreements to bring showrooms to Michigan in 2024:

Marty England opened his business to service East Middle Michigan in mid-March.

opened his business to service East Middle Michigan in mid-March. Trent McNatt is serving the greater Novi , South Lyon , Farmington , Northville , and Brighton area with his FCI, which opened in mid-March.

is serving the greater , , , , and area with his FCI, which opened in mid-March. Matt Fritz is planning to open his FCI in mid-September, serving one territory in Michigan .

"In each franchise expansion effort, we strive to align with strong franchisees who are able to take our mission and services to the next level," said Albert Hermans, Vice President of Franchise Development at Floor Coverings International. "We value each community we serve and are always striving to build strong relationships, with our customers and beyond. Every franchisee believes in our values of community service, and we're eager to be able to provide our best-in-class flooring services to more homes across Michigan."

With over 250 locations open across the United States and Canada, FCI has built their business on the relationships they have with customers and the high-quality flooring experience they're able to provide. Backed by industry leaders, franchisees are fully supported through a two-year training program to set them up as experts in the field.

The demand for home renovation projects is on the rise, particularly within the residential flooring sector, which boasts an estimated worth of $48 billion. Floor Coverings International has solidified its position as a frontrunner in this industry, standing out as the largest and most experienced floor covering franchise across North America.

"The future of flooring looks bright as multi-unit operators are looking to join our growing brand, and we have no intentions of slowing down," said Tom Wood, President & CEO of Floor Coverings International. "As we work toward our goal of awarding 200 new territories, innovation that support and benefits our franchisees will remain a priority. We've invested millions of dollars into marketing initiatives and are always working to keep our franchisees ahead of the curve and ensure they deliver on our commitment to customer satisfaction."

Floor Coverings International is seeking franchisees who are involved in their community, boast leadership skills, and are ready to join an elite network of entrepreneurs in prime territories across all 50 states. FCI's franchise opportunity is one of the most affordable within the $450 billion home remodeling industry, with total investment costs ranging from $154,400 – $341,000*.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ or call 877-559-3496.

About Floor Coverings International

Floor Coverings International is the #1 Mobile Flooring franchise in North America. Utilizing a unique in-home experience, the mobile showroom comes directly to the customer's door with more than 3,000 flooring choices. Floor Coverings International has 250-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada with plenty of opportunity for continued expansion. For franchise information, please visit https://flooring-franchise.com/ and to find your closest location go to www.floorcoveringsinternational.com.

*See Item 7 of our current Franchise Disclosure Document for more information and context about the initial investment.

Media Contact: Bianca Thiros, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, or [email protected]

