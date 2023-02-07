Flooring Market to Cross USD 500 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 6% During 2022-2028; Mohawk Industries, Inc., Forbo Flooring, Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.), and Grupo Lamosa are Among the Major Stakeholders - Arizton

Feb 07, 2023, 13:30 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the flooring market will grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2028. Growing partnerships for digital marketing, emerging new technologies in the flooring market, and high demand for luxury vinyl tiles drive market growth. APAC dominated the global flooring market share and was valued at USD 176.15 billion in 2022. Developing countries such as India and China are important construction markets with significant demand and promising growth potential. Due to the benefit of having a large market share for modern building and construction technologies, APAC is expected to lead the global flooring market.
In recent years, vendors in the global flooring market have forged partnerships with digital marketing firms. Digital marketing observes a huge shift toward advertising with more personal, creative, and targeted content and images. In addition, digital marketing provides significant levels of information and resources that consumers can access at any time from different locations. This creates an opportunity for retailers to gather data to develop and restructure marketing strategies for the flooring industry. Moreover, many manufacturers of flooring products prefer digital marketing to increase their reach in the market. The products' efficiency and quality drive customers toward flooring products. Customers across the globe are seeking flooring products and services through e-commerce sites and proprietary brand websites. With the help of digital marketing, companies provide services and sources on various platforms to increase customer reach in the market. The companies are focusing on tie-ups with digital marketing firms to expand their market presence.
Global Flooring Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 526.73 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 376.20 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
5.77 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Product, Application, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey
|
Key Players
|
Mohawk Industries, Inc., Forbo Flooring, Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.), Grupo Lamosa, LL Flooring Holdings, RAK Ceramics, Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group (Berkshire Hathaway), Interface, Victoria, Burke Flooring (Mannington Commercial, Mannington Mills), Gerflor Group, Pamesa Ceramica Compactto, AHF, Kajaria Ceramics, Portobello, Polyflor, Crossville, PORCELANOSA Grupo, SCG Ceramics, Congoleum, Dixie Group, Brumark, Dorsett Industries, Milliken, Oriental Weavers, Axminster Carpets, Brintons Carpets, and Betap
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Growing Infrastructural Development in Commercial Sector
· Robust Increase in New Construction and Remodeling in Residential Sector
· Rising Demand in the Sports Industry
· Mass Township Projects
|
Page Number
|
378
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3702
Increasing Demand for Luxury Vinyl Tiles Worldwide
Recently, Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVTs) have emerged as an increasingly popular flooring product. LVTs are polished and better-looking versions of typical vinyl floors. Thus, LVTs are more durable, aesthetically appealing, high quality, and low maintenance flooring products at excellent prices. These tiles are most appealing to customers due to their availability in various colors and style choices, ranging from traditional to modern shapes and forms. In addition, the flexural strength and hardness of LVTs make them durable and resilient in areas with heavy foot traffic. Currently, luxury vinyl tiles are available in wooden look form with a soft underfoot feeling, in a tile and plank form. LVT is mainly preferred for bedrooms, fancy areas, and living rooms of residence for a perfect finish and classy look. Hence, the residential sector is expected to create considerable demand for LVT during the forecast period.
The choice of the right distribution channel has enabled vendors to drive the sales of their flooring products. These flooring products are made available to consumers via several brick-and-mortar retail shops and online websites. B2B supermarkets are large self-service stores that offer a comprehensive range of products for several businesses. Hypermarkets have large retail spaces and act as a combination of supermarkets and department stores. Both these retail formats cater to the requirements of customers for flooring tiles. One can find a comprehensive assortment of products from diverse brands at such stores. These stores have a high footfall and offer ample opportunities for vendors to highlight their flooring products. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are other retail store options for flooring product vendors to sell their products by acquiring a large shelf space. However, vendors can boost their sales through better relations, offers, gifts, and product promotions in small retail shops or departmental stores. In 2020, North America had around 85 supermarkets, ranked among the top 250 supermarkets worldwide, with 85 in the US alone. Europe and APAC had around 87 and 60 supermarkets featured in the top 250 supermarkets worldwide. Therefore, offline distribution channels boost flooring products' sales in the global market.
Key Company Profiles
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.
- Forbo Flooring
- Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.)
- Grupo Lamosa
- LL Flooring Holdings
- RAK Ceramics
- Tarkett
- Shaw Industries Group (Berkshire Hathaway)
- Interface
- Victoria
- Burke Flooring (Mannington Commercial, Mannington Mills)
- Gerflor Group
- Pamesa Ceramica Compactto
- AHF
- Kajaria Ceramics
- Portobello
- Polyflor
- Crossville
- PORCELANOSA Grupo
- SCG Ceramics
- Congoleum
- Dixie Group
- Brumark
- Dorsett Industries
- Milliken
- Oriental Weavers
- Axminster Carpets
- Brintons Carpets
- Betap
Market Segmentation
Product
- Non-Resilient Flooring
- Wood & Laminate
- Ceramic Tiles
- Carpet
- Others
- Resilient Flooring
- LVT
- Linoleum
- Vinyl Sheets
Application
- Replacement
- New Construction
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
End-User
- Residential
- Non-Residential
- Medical & Care Centers
- Retail Stores
- Education Facilities
- Hospitality & Lodging
- Offices
- Sports & Entertainment
- Others
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- Turkey
