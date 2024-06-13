Flor de Caña honored with two recognitions at the German Brand Awards 2024

BERLIN, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the renowned premium rum brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and unwavering commitment to sustainability, received the unprecedented distinction of being honored with two awards at the prestigious German Brand Awards 2024: "Excellent Brands Award - Consumer Goods" and "Special Mention - Product Brand of the Year". Flor de Caña received these awards thanks to the quality and excellence of its products and its leadership in sustainable practices.

Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña has an award-winning portfolio of premium rums that are aged naturally, without sugar or artificial ingredients, in bourbon barrels for up to 30 years to obtain their exceptionally smooth flavor. Some of its most known expressions include Flor de Caña 12 Year, Flor de Caña 18 Year and Flor de Caña 25 Year.

As a family-owned brand that dates back to 1890, Flor de Caña has long championed environmental and social responsibility. These awards reaffirm the brand's dedication to sustainable practices, such as being the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit, distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy, planting one million trees since 2005 and owning company school and hospital for benefit of employees and their families.

The German Brand Awards celebrate outstanding brand work across all industries, evaluating criteria such as brand identity, sustainability, and overall market performance. For any company, receiving a German Brand Award is a testament to their commitment to excellence, bolstering their reputation and reinforcing their position as a leader in their respective field.

About Flor de Caña

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand and the world's first Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand is recognized as a global leader in sustainability, receiving distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France). www.flordecana.com

Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438401/Flor_de_Can_a_Rum.jpg