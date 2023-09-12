Flor de Caña named Best Sustainable Rum Distillery

News provided by

Flor de Caña Rum

12 Sep, 2023, 14:03 ET

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the world's first spirit to be both Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified, was recently named "Best Sustainable Rum Distillery" by The Ultimate Awards, a competition that seeks to recognize companies leading the industry in terms of sustainable practices and committed to a greener future.

Continue Reading
Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum
Flor de Caña 12 Year Rum

Flor de Caña's carbon neutral certification by Carbon Trust (UK) means the company offsets all carbon emissions during the entire lifecycle of its products, from field to market. On the other hand, the fair trade certification by Fair Trade USA ensures consumers the rum is produced sustainably and ethically in compliance with over 300 rigorous labor, social and environmental standards.

Some of the brand's eco-friendly practices include capturing and recycling all CO2 emissions during the fermentation process, distilling the rum with 100% renewable energy and planting one million trees since 2005.

Flor de Caña's commitment to sustainability goes beyond its eco-friendly production process, the brand aims to share and promote this value among consumers and trade. With this in mind, the brand launched the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, a global initiative that promotes and awards sustainable mixology in eco-conscious venues in order to build a greener future together.

Flor de Caña is a family-owned, single estate rum brand that dates back to 1890. Its rums are naturally aged in bourbon barrels for up to 30 years without sugar, artificial ingredients or additives of any kind. The quality and excellence of its premium aged rums have earned the brand numerous international awards, including "Global Rum Producer of the Year" by the IWSC in London.

About Flor de Caña Rum
Flor de Caña is a sustainably crafted premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand is recognized as a global leader in sustainability, receiving distinctions such as "Green Distillery of the Year" (Caribbean), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Green Award" (Hong Kong). www.flordecana.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206051/Flor_de_Cana_12_Year_Rum.jpg

SOURCE Flor de Caña Rum

Also from this source

Flor de Caña named Best Sustainable Rum Distillery

Flor de Caña launches the 2023 Sustainable Cocktail Challenge to create a greener future for beverage industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.