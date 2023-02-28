Florac and Beach Point in partnership with Triton Pacific Lead Follow-on Investment in Unio Health Partners

Investment will support partnership with InSite Digestive Health Care to create the leading West Coast management services organization focused on urology, gastroenterology and radiation oncology

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florac and Beach Point Capital Management's Tactical Fund, led the most recent round of funding in collaboration with Triton Pacific for Unio Health Partners' platform acquisition of InSite Digestive Health Care to create the leading management services organization focused on urology, gastroenterology and radiation oncology in the Western US. This transaction represents the fifth partnership by Unio since its creation in May, 2021. With this latest affiliation, Unio has grown to 119 physicians and 63 advanced practice providers operating out of 54 locations throughout California.

Anish Aswani, Managing Director at Florac, said: "This investment furthers our strategy of building the leading platform for gastroenterology and urology on the West Coast, capable of offering patients the highest quality and breadth of care."

Evan Klebe, Managing Director at Beach Point, added: "Unio's robust platform provides our physicians with a comprehensive offering of support services led by a world-class management team with whom we've partnered in the past. We are thrilled to support the company as it continues its growth and expands its offerings to better serve patients and physicians."

Marshal Salomon, CEO of Unio, commented: "Our investors have been incredibly supportive as we have grown our organization. It has been an ideal partnership and we are excited by the many near-term opportunities we see for significant further growth and value creation."

"The partnership between Unio and InSite will offer immense strategic benefits to both organizations and their affiliated physician practices," said Asia Brumwell, Triton Pacific Partner. "Gastroenterology and urology are highly complementary specialties, and the combined organization will be an early mover in the next phase of physician practice management expansion, creating compelling strategic opportunities and multi-dimensional avenues for growth. We are very pleased to partner with InSite and believe this both demonstrates and enhances Unio's value proposition to physician groups."

About Florac

Florac (http://www.florac.com) is an investment firm focused exclusively on investing the funds of the Meyer family. With offices in Paris and Los Angeles, Florac invests in private equity opportunities in Europe and North America across a wide range of sectors. Florac seeks to partner with industry-leading entrepreneurs, best-in-class management teams, and like-minded investors to drive tangible value creation at its portfolio companies. Florac has a flexible investment horizon and can invest $20 - $80 million of equity in each transaction. The firm can support its portfolio companies over the entirety of its hold period through follow-on investments. Florac currently has investments in 20 portfolio companies.

About Beach Point Capital Management

Beach Point Capital Management (https://beachpoint.capital/) is a multi-strategy investment manager making credit, private equity, real estate and structured product investments. As of December 31, 2022, Beach Point Capital Management manages $14.5 billion in AUM on behalf of institutional investors. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, the firm also has offices in New York, London, and Dublin. Beach Point Private Equity leverages Beach Point Capital Management's industry expertise, network and shared resources to be a value-added partner for its private equity portfolio companies. Beach Point Private Equity seeks investments with capital requirements of $15 - $150 million and currently has 10 portfolio companies.

About Triton Pacific

Los Angeles-based Triton Pacific Capital Partners (https://www.tritonpacific.com/) has organized more than 50 private equity investment partnerships and a public, non-traded BDC and has completed 27 private equity transactions. Triton Pacific has a highly focused healthcare investment team with a demonstrated track record of successfully sourcing, acquiring, and managing healthcare investments. Unio is the healthcare team's ninth platform investment.

Press Contact

Florac

Anish Aswani

[email protected]

Beach Point Capital Management

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson

212.279.3115 / [email protected]

Triton Pacific

Joe Davis

[email protected]

SOURCE Beach Point Capital Management