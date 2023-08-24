Floriculture Market in Malaysia to grow by USD 220.97 million from 2021 to 2026 | The use of flowers and plants for decorative or aesthetic purposes drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The floriculture market in Malaysia size is expected to grow by USD 220.97 million from 2021 to 2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.15% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Malaysia is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Floriculture Market in Malaysia 2022-2026

Key Floriculture Market Driver in Malaysia

One of the key drivers supporting the Malaysian floriculture market growth is the use of flowers and plants for decorative or aesthetic purposes. In Malaysia, the growing domestic and housing property market has led to more significant demand from the landscaping industry. In 2020, the shrubs, flowers, and planting media categories dominated the gardening and outdoor living market in the region and contributed to over 40% of the market. The growing disposable income of households is the major factor that is promoting individuals to spend more on their gardens. However, the availability of various varieties of flowering plants, and the growing urge among individuals to improve environmental sustainability will persist to play a major role in market growth during the forecast period.

Key Floriculture Market Trends in Malaysia

One of the key floriculture market trends in Malaysia supporting the market growth is the increasing use of biotechnology in floriculture.

Key Floriculture Market Challenge in Malaysia

The over-dependence on climatic conditions is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Some of the key Floriculture Market in Malaysia Players:

The floriculture market in Malaysia is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key players are mentioned below:

Black Tulip Group, Dummen Orange, Floristika.com.my Sdn Bhd, I-Tech Farming Solution (M) Sdn Bhd, Paling Horticulture Sdn Bhd, Splendid Floriculture Sdn Bhd, Syngenta AG, Waltex Biotec Sdn. Bhd., Weeds and More Pte Ltd., and Yayasan Sabah Group.

Floriculture Market In Malaysia : Segmentation Analysis

This floriculture market in Malaysia forecast report extensively covers segmentations by type (Chrysanthemum, rose, carnation, and others) and sales type (Domestic and exports).

The floriculture market share growth in Malaysia by the chrysanthemum segment will be significant during the forecast period. In Malaysia , chrysanthemums hold cultural significance, as they are regarded as auspicious and are used as common decorative flowers during events such as marriages or local festivals. However, they are available in a wide variety of flowers and bloom sizes. Therefore, such a factor increases the demand for chrysanthemums in the country for various decorative purposes on several occasions.

