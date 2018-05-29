Florida Animal Friend Streamlines Online Specialty Plate Process

TAMPA, Fla., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Animal Friend, an organization founded in 2005 to help reduce the state's pet overpopulation, announced today a partnership with the Indian River Tax Collector's office to expedite the process and reduce the cost of purchasing their specialty plate online. Previously, the organization used a third party processor to transmit information to the Department of Motor Vehicles for an additional cost. Thanks to this new, direct partnership, all information collected will go directly to the DMV with no third party costs to the purchaser.

Funds collected through Florida Animal Friend plate sales are dispensed through a number of grants to organizations that offer free or low-cost spay and neuter services throughout the state of Florida. The organization believes this streamlined online ordering process will increase plate sales, especially among individuals that support the cause but do not want to endure long wait times in physical DMV locations.

"We're thrilled about this new partnership," said Lois Kostroski, Executive Director for Florida Animal Friend. "The proceeds from our plate sales go towards low- or no-cost spay and neuter services, so the easier we can make it for people to purchase them, the better."

Carole Jean Jordan, Tax Collector, Indian River County said, "We're excited to partner with Florida Animal Friends as they continue offering their specialty license plates to Floridians. FAF is committed to responsible pet ownership and we are honored to be part of encouraging and supporting their mission to make spay and neuter services affordable to all pet parents."

"Offering FAF specialty license plates through direct purchase allows us to better serve the nonprofits who positively impact our community. By removing the need for a third party vendor, the cost of obtaining a plate online is significantly reduced. As a result, more revenue is received by non-profits, helping them fund their important work," stated Lori Bloom, Director of Motorist Services.

To purchase a Florida Animal Friend specialty plate online and show support for their mission to reduce animal suffering and end pet overpopulation, visit http://floridaanimalfriend.org/purchase-a-plate/.

Florida Animal Friend is a nonprofit organization committed to furthering education on the benefits of spaying and neutering pets and providing financial assistance to not-for-profit spay and neuter programs across the state of Florida. For more information, visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-animal-friend-streamlines-online-specialty-plate-process-300655292.html

SOURCE Florida Animal Friend

Related Links

http://floridaanimalfriend.org

