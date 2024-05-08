Florida Beach House in Panhandle's Popular "30A" Area Scheduled for Luxury Auction® June 1st. Post this

The area known as "30A" consists of the beachfront and oceanside land existing south of County Road 30A, running for a 24-mile stretch along the coastline of Florida's panhandle between Destin and Panama City. It's home to some of Florida's most charming and idyllic beach towns, with their pristine beaches and clear ocean waters. In fact, the 30A town of Seaside served as the picture-perfect hometown of Seahaven Island in actor Jim Carey's hit film The Truman Show.

"Though often not on the radar of many of the luxury buyers coming to Florida from the northeast or western U.S., the 30A market area is undoubtedly one of the state's best for enjoying the quintessential beach town lifestyle," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "The way these communities were so thoughtfully developed – with the right mix of relaxed yet upscale luxury homes, charming shops, and eclectic restaurants and cafes – makes it impossible to recreate them elsewhere."

The Seagrove Beach property is designed to take advantage of the beach town lifestyle, and is just short stroll (approx. 500 ft) from the sand and surf. The home sits on parcel that is large for the area, at 0.3 acres, and includes a beautifully manicured yard with a custom pool and spa, cabana with fireplace lounge, and a basketball half-court, all surrounded by perimeter fencing for added privacy.

There are 6 bedrooms, 7 full and 1 half-bath throughout the home's 5,600-sf interior, though it can comfortably sleep up to 20 overnight guests. This appeals to those owners interested in the home for private use in addition to investors who wish to take advantage of the area's consistently strong vacation rental market.

Other notable amenities include a chef's kitchen, private elevator and entertainment lounge. Outdoor living areas include a ground-level loggia with a summer kitchen and fireplace lounge, a covered terrace on the second level and two (2) rooftop terraces that provide beautiful, 360-degree views of the surrounding community and Gulf of Mexico.

The property is available for previews by appointment in advance of the luxury auction sale. Those wishing to schedule an appointment may contact Platinum' project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.871.9269. Additional property and auction information is also hosted online at OceansideLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.4 billion in luxury auction sales, and has consulted or advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $3.75 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

