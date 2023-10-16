Florida Blue Foundation announces $3.1 million in grants to 10 organizations to enhance mental health support

The latest announcement brings the total investment in mental well-being support to $16.5 million over the last four years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue Foundation, the philanthropic affiliate for the state's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, announced a $3.1 million investment to enhance mental health for children, teens, families and older adults.

Ten nonprofit organizations across the state share in the investment, which support community-based programs and partnerships that will increase access to mental health services and support.

"Because of barriers like access and stigma, it often takes years for someone struggling to reach out for help," said Florida Blue President and CEO Pat Geraghty. "It is our duty to ensure critical services like mental health support are available to those who need them. That's why we are proud to partner with these organizations making a meaningful difference for our neighbors."

Geraghty made the announcement in Tampa just before hosting a community conversation on youth mental health with area nonprofit organizations, mental health experts and teens.

Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Brooke Bennett also attended the community conversation to share about her mental health journey. Others participating in the discussion included representatives from some of the nonprofit organizations receiving grants.

"Increasing access to mental well-being support is essential to ensuring families have what they need to navigate the stressors of life," said Susan Towler, executive director of Florida Blue Foundation. "By partnering with organizations that are addressing complex mental health challenges, we can elevate our impact and work collaboratively to make a meaningful difference in the communities we serve."

The $3.1 million investment is part of an ongoing commitment by the Florida Blue Foundation to address mental well-being across the state. Over the past four years, Florida Blue Foundation has awarded 51 grants totaling $16.5 million to nonprofit organizations addressing mental health needs in Florida.

The 10 organizations receiving grants include:

