Florida Blue Foundation invests $14.5 million over four years to improve food security and health outcomes

Florida Blue Foundation awards additional $3.3 million to support community programs that are improving access to healthy foods and providing nutrition support

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue Foundation, the philanthropic affiliate for the state's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, announced it is awarding $3.3 million in grants to nine community-based programs across the state to improve access to healthy food in food deserts and other rural communities where Floridians have limited access to affordable, healthy food options.

The latest funding brings the total investment in food security programs from Florida Blue Foundation to more than $14.5 million over the last four years.

"We know that hunger and malnutrition can have detrimental impacts on people's health and well-being," said GuideWell and Florida Blue President and CEO Pat Geraghty. "Supporting organizations that improve access to affordable, healthy food allows us better serve our communities and provide people with more opportunities to live a healthy life."

The nine nonprofit organizations receiving the funding from the Florida Blue Foundation will use the grants for community-based food security initiatives that not only provide access to nutritional food but address obstacles to food security in their communities.

"By supporting programs that make healthy food more accessible and affordable in communities across our state, the Florida Blue Foundation and our partners are meaningfully improving the health and well-being of children, families, and communities," said Susan Towler, executive director of Florida Blue Foundation.

The nine organizations receiving grants include:

The latest investments come as Florida Blue Foundation continues to build on a multi-year initiative around food security solutions, which includes strengthening food infrastructure and systems across Florida; promoting direct service for families for healthy food access; and working with partner organizations throughout the state.

Since 2020, Florida Blue Foundation's food security grantees have provided over 181 million meals to Floridians experiencing food insecurity.

About Florida Blue Foundation

Florida Blue Foundation enables healthy communities by making grants, building coalitions and embracing solutions that create a meaningful impact in our communities. More than 8 million Floridians have received services as a result of our community investments since our founding in 2001. Florida Blue Foundation is committed to improve health equity by impacting food security, advancing mental well-being, growing healthy communities, and addressing health disparities. Florida Blue Foundation is a trade name of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida Foundation, Inc., an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit www.FloridaBlueFoundation.com.

