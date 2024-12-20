Florida Blue Foundation Awards Multi-Year Grant to Common Threads to Combat Food Insecurity in Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Threads, a national nonprofit dedicated to nutrition education and healthy cooking, has received a $400,000 multi-year grant from the Florida Blue Foundation as part of its Food Security Grant program. This transformative funding, spanning from October 2024 to September 2028, will advance Common Threads' mission to address health disparities and improve well-being in underserved communities. The grant will enable Common Threads to expand its evidence-based programs in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood, empowering families with essential cooking skills, kitchen safety knowledge, nutrition education, and access to affordable, healthy foods.

Ribbon cutting ceremony at the Village of Allapattah YMCA, La Bodega Community Food Pantry Partners of the Growing Resilient Community Program with Florida Blue Foundation

"This generous grant from the Florida Blue Foundation will help us bring life-changing resources to families who need them most," said Linda Novick O'Keefe, CEO and Co-Founder of Common Threads. "Together, we are not just teaching people how to cook but equipping them with the knowledge and tools to build healthier, happier lives. It's about addressing root causes and creating lasting impact."

This funding aligns with the objectives of the Florida Blue Foundation's Growing Resilient Communities initiative, which targets systemic poverty and health disparities in Florida neighborhoods. Allapattah was recently selected as a focus area, with the Allapattah Collaborative CDC serving as the lead agency for its deep community ties and proven record of impactful partnerships.

"Common Threads' approach to nutrition education and its focus on building long-term wellness aligns perfectly with our mission to create healthier communities," said Susan Towler, Executive Director at Florida Blue CSR/Florida Blue Foundation. "Their work in Allapattah will drive meaningful change and empower residents to take control of their health."

Through this partnership, Common Threads will collaborate with the Village of Allapattah YMCA to deliver evidence-based cooking and nutrition education to over 2,600 youth and adults. The program will emphasize practical cooking skills, affordable healthy food access, and sourcing local ingredients to support the area's economy.

As part of a broader commitment to food security, Common Threads and The Village of Allapattah YMCA Family Center have joined forces to provide impactful cooking and nutrition education programs for La Bodega Food Pantry patrons and the entire Allapattah community. The collaborative effort aims to address the obesity epidemic and its downstream health consequences by fostering preventative efforts at the individual, community, and public health levels.

"We are proud to partner with Common Threads to provide Allapattah families with access to health and nutrition education through the La Bodega food pantry, supported by Florida Blue," said Gabe Ochoa, Senior Vice President of Community Health & Advancement at the YMCA of South Florida. "This collaboration will have a meaningful impact on the Allapattah community, and we are deeply grateful for this partnership."

About Common Threads

Common Threads is a national leader in enhancing community health through nutrition and food education. For over two decades, the nonprofit has tackled the often-neglected link between nutrition and overall well-being by providing nutrition education, cooking skills training, and access to healthy food. With partnerships spanning over 2,200 schools, Common Threads has served more than five million meals and impacted the long-term nutritional health of over one million individuals.

As part of its commitment to the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities, Common Threads has pledged to deliver two million nutritious meals and two million hours of nutrition education to over 400,000 participants by 2030. Learn more at commonthreads.org.

