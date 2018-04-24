Florida Blue Partners with Welltok to Create State-of-the-Art Health and Wellbeing Program

"Florida Blue has been a leader in wellness programming for years, and now we are enhancing our program with state-of-the-art tools and solutions. This has helped us to create personalized experiences for our members that make getting and staying healthy easy and convenient," said Dr. Carmella Sebastian, vice president of medical affairs for Florida Blue. "We expect our improved program to be an important and rewarding wellness resource for our members, and we are excited to tap into Welltok's industry-leading solutions and expertise to advance our program."

The two organizations established "Better You Strides," which provides members free, convenient access to a number of tools and resources in one destination with Welltok's consumer health platform. "Better You Strides" provides a personalized, rewarding experience for members of all ages and demographics by:

Leveraging advanced analytics to create a Personal Health Itinerary™, a custom-made plan with recommended actions to proactively address health needs and help individuals reach their health goals. For example, an expecting mom may access a prenatal application, connect with a care coordinator, participate in a nutrition program and join an online parenting community.

Incentivizing members to participate by offering the opportunity to earn points when activities are completed, which can then be redeemed for rewards such as health plan premium discounts, gift cards or time-off.

Offering on-demand access so that participants can access their health itineraries from their smartphone, tablet or laptop to track progress or get support on the go.

Additionally, because the Welltok technology is linked to individual member health plans, participants can get the most out of their health plan benefits. For example, getting insight on what preventative services and benefits are available to them, or where to go for the most affordable care based on their specific plans.

"Florida Blue recognizes the importance of taking a more personal approach to health and wellbeing, and helping people achieve their optimal health," said Rob Scavo, Welltok president and chief operating officer. "Our data-first approach understands members at an individual level and connects them with the resources to get more actively involved in their health – and get rewarded for doing so."

Florida Blue rolled out the program to all employer groups and Medicare Advantage plan members in the state at the beginning of 2018.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for nearly 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve 16 million people in 29 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Welltok

Welltok, the leading consumer health enterprise Software as a Service company, is on a mission to empower consumers to achieve their optimal health. Its award-winning CaféWell Health Optimization Platform connects consumers with available and relevant benefits, resources and rewards by designing personalized action plans. Additionally, the company's technology-enabled services leverage both advanced analytics to derive meaningful consumer insights and multi-channel communications to reach consumers through the right channel with the right message. Welltok drives greater consumer engagement and healthcare value for customers across the healthcare continuum including payers, employers, pharmacy retailers and health systems. Follow Welltok on Twitter @Welltok.

