Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Advances Oncology Care Through Expert Collaboration and Innovative Exchange at Exclusive Event

Leading experts convene to share cutting-edge data, emerging treatment strategies and collaborative insights to advance personalized cancer care in community settings

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC is again partnering with Research to Practice® for the Fifth Annual National General Medical Oncology Summit in Orlando. The one-of-a-kind educational experience will provide insights from some of the leading experts in the field through a dynamic mix of presentations, engaging moderated panel discussions and Q&A sessions focused on significant new datasets, emerging treatment strategies and key interdisciplinary management considerations.

Leading experts convene to share cutting-edge data, emerging treatment strategies and collaborative insights to advance personalized cancer care in community settings

"This event is designed to address the specific needs of medical oncologists and frontline cancer care professionals," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "Featuring a distinguished faculty of clinical researchers and practicing experts, the program delivers cutting-edge data and actionable insights that support both clinical and operational decision-making. This integrated approach is critical to equipping providers with the tools they need to deliver highly personalized care and achieve the best possible outcomes for their patients."

The following FCS medical oncologists and hematologists will moderate didactic presentations and discussions on a variety of oncology topics:

Doug Flora, MD, renowned medical director of oncology services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Northern Kentucky, is the keynote speaker for an FCS-exclusive session a leading voice in the integration of AI in cancer care, and author of Rebooting Cancer Care: Can AI Make Care More Human Again.

Ryan Ciarrocchi, FCS chief executive officer, said, "This premier event continues to earn national recognition for driving meaningful collaboration and innovation that enhance oncology care and elevate the patient experience in community settings nationwide."

FCS is hosting additional opportunities for FCS physicians and clinicians to share perspectives and network with colleagues and future oncologists throughout the course of the weekend.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute