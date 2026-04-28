Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Leaders Spotlight Innovation and Collaboration at COA 2026 to Advance Community Oncology Care

Insights from FCS showcase forward-thinking solutions to expand access, enhance quality and strengthen patient-centered cancer care nationwide

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) senior leaders are highlighting innovative solutions developed across the statewide practice to help ensure cancer patients continue to receive high-quality care close to home. At the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) 2026 Community Oncology Conference this week, FCS leaders are joining industry stakeholders from across the country to tackle key clinical, operational, pharmacy and advocacy challenges impacting community oncology providers.

FCS leaders showcase innovative solutions and expert insights at the COA 2026 Community Oncology Conference to advance high-quality, community-based cancer care.

FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD, said, "At FCS, our focus has always been on anticipating the needs of our patients and providers and responding with thoughtful, forward-looking solutions. By continuously evolving how we deliver care, we're strengthening the community oncology model and improving outcomes for the patients who depend on us."

Serving as presenters for the 2026 Community Oncology Conference are:

Ameet Patel, MD, MMHC, FCS director of cell therapy: "CAR T Comes to Main Street: Expanding Access, Empowering Care"

Richard McDonough, MD, FCS director of advocacy & policy: "What I Wish I'd Known: First-Year Insights After Fellowship", "Conference Opening Day Two: Update From the Co-Chairs" and "Conference Wrap-Up: Meeting Observations From the Co-Chairs"

Jeanine Ewing, PharmD, BCOP, FCS clinical oncology pharmacist: "Communication in Action: Empowering Community Oncology Pharmacists to Optimize Prostate Cancer Care Across Urology & Oncology"

Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS president & managing physician: "The Quality of Community Oncology: Presenting the COA Quality & Value Study", "Oncology Innovation Showcase #1 - Chart Prep Tools" and "Oncology Innovation Showcase #2 - Agentic AI Solutions"

Bradley Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, FCS medical director of late-phase clinical research: "Expanding Clinical Trial Access in Community Oncology: Tech Tools & Support Strategies"

"As the future of oncology continues to evolve, FCS remains committed to working alongside leading providers nationwide to share best practices, advance innovation and reinforce a patient-centered approach to community-based cancer care," said Ryan Ciarrocchi, FCS chief executive officer.

The Community Oncology Alliance is dedicated to ensuring that cancer patients have access to quality, affordable and accessible cancer care in their local communities.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute