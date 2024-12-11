Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Advancing Breast Cancer Research

Results of first in-human trials highlighted at global symposium

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) medical oncologists and hematologists are contributors to groundbreaking breast cancer research studies being presented this week at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®. Abstracts that detail first in-human Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials conducted with FCS participation were selected to be highlighted at the prestigious international symposium attended by oncology experts from 100 countries.

FCS Assistant Managing Physician David Wenk, MD said, "It is gratifying to share significant findings that are transforming and expanding treatment options for patients around the world diagnosed with breast cancer and other breast diseases." In the U.S., breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, after melanoma skin cancer. It affects men as well. Survival rates have increased dramatically in recent years thanks to ongoing advances in clinical research.

The following FCS medical oncologists and hematologists are co-authors of five abstracts that include first-in-human Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials and will be presented in poster and/or oral presentations:

Lowell Hart , MD, FACP, as first author, and Stacey Garofalo, RN : P4-09-20: Extended Endocrine Adjuvant therapy for Early HR+ Breast Cancer, Comparisons Between Molecular Expression Profiles ( Abstract SESS-1965 )

, MD, FACP, as first author, and : P4-09-20: Extended Endocrine Adjuvant therapy for Early HR+ Breast Cancer, Comparisons Between Molecular Expression Profiles ( ) Manish Patel , MD, FCS director of drug development, -- P4-10-28: Efficacy, safety and biomarker results of AC699, a chimeric estrogen receptor degrader, in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. ( Abstract SESS-1394 )

, MD, FCS director of drug development, -- P4-10-28: Efficacy, safety and biomarker results of AC699, a chimeric estrogen receptor degrader, in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. ( ) Alexander Philipovskiy, MD, PhD: P4-08-20: Trial in progress: A first-in-human phase 1a/b, dose escalation/expansion study of BG-68501/ETX-197 (CDK2 inhibitor) as monotherapy or in combination with fulvestrant for patients with HR+/HER2- breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors; and P2-10-27: An Open Label Study of BTX-A51 in Patients with ER+/HER2- GATA3 Mutant and Wild Type Metastatic Breast Cancer. ( Abstract SESS-1333 )

) Judy Wang , MD, FCS associate director of drug development: P2-10-27: An Open Label Study of BTX-A51 in Patients with ER+/HER2- GATA3 Mutant and Wild Type Metastatic Breast Cancer. (Abstract SESS-1333) and P4-08-24: AKTive-001: A Phase 1/ 1b Multiple Cohort Trial of ALTA2618 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors with AKT1 E17K Mutation (Trial in Progress) (Abstract SESS-614)

Dr. Manish Patel oversees the statewide practice's three drug development units, which, at any given time, are providing patients with the most advanced treatment options with access to over 130 clinical trials. He said, "Clinical trials lay the foundation for the future of cancer care, showcasing groundbreaking advancements in targeted therapies and innovative treatment strategies."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

