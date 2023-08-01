Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Announces Senior Leadership Team Appointment

FORT MYERS, Fla. , Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce the promotion of a member of its executive leadership team, Paul Chadwick, to Chief Value and Procurement Officer. Paul will continue reporting to Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. In this broadened role, Paul will focus on enhancing relationships with vendor partners to support the acquisition and management of products and services for the statewide practice while positively impacting the value of the organization as a whole.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute announces the promotion of Paul Chadwick to Chief Value and Procurement Officer and welcomes Frank Scimeca, PharmD, MBA, BCOP as vice president, pharmacy services.

During his time as Chief Procurement Officer at FCS, Paul has been highly effective in developing new and effective partnerships with vendors, creating systems to manage inventory and cost, and ensuring the proper and timely distribution to the practice's nearly 100 locations in Florida.

"Paul has been instrumental in efforts to strategically streamline procurement tactics for the practice to date," remarked FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "Today especially, with the cost of providing oncology care escalating exponentially, it's critical that we have someone of Paul's stature in a position to ensure that costs remain minimal without sacrificing quality."

Paul joined FCS in 2019 with nearly 10 years of experience in both clinical and community oncology industry leadership roles. Prior to his role at FCS, Paul was the Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) National Director of Sales Operations and Corporate Accounts at ION Solutions and Oncology Supply. In this role, he and his team created tools and implemented processes to enable oncology practices to evaluate, track, monitor and perform effectively in compliance with their drug contracts. During this time, Paul also worked directly with FCS on strategic opportunities to leverage the size and scope to achieve key performance initiatives with ION, Oncology Supply and other pharmaceutical partners. During his tenure with ION, Paul also held positions of Strategic Account Manager and East Coast Sales Director, directly and indirectly managing the individual contract portfolios of hundreds of practices in the network.

"We are constantly seeking new strategies to create value for our practice and, more importantly, our patients," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan. "Paul's background and track of success at FCS has positioned him well to negotiate and maneuver our complex community oncology environment. We are especially fortunate to have him in this role."

Formerly, Paul was a published pathology researcher and previously a Financial Analyst for a large oncology practice in New York City. He continues to leverage his clinical, contracting and analytical knowledge in community oncology to help keep world-class care close to home.

In addition to his executive leadership role, Paul serves as co-chair of the FCS Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee. You can read his full bio here.

The statewide practice also welcomed Frank Scimeca, PharmD, MBA, BCOP as vice president, pharmacy services, reporting to Paul Chadwick, effective July 17, 2023.

Frank has extensive expertise in all aspects of multi-unit specialty pharmacy operations. In this role, he will oversee FCS pharmacy services, including Rx To Go and the Pharmacy Operations departments encompassing our 90+ clinical sites.

Frank brings 14 years of proven healthcare leadership that encompasses operational oversight, clinical program development, and industry relations at Onco360, Magellan Health, and Kroger Specialty Pharmacy. Frank joins us from Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, where, as Director of Clinical Operations, he led transformative initiatives to establish a best-in-class oncology center of excellence. He developed customized clinical programs to gain access to medications, including LDD (limited distribution drug) networks, and implemented an operational hub model to decrease turnaround time, optimize patient outcomes and increase revenue.

"Frank joins us with an impressive record of clinical and operational expertise and has displayed the tenacity required to successfully navigate our challenging environment," remarked Chadwick. "He also shares a passion for advancing precision oncology to serve our patients, which is central to our mission."

For a full bio for Frank, click here.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute