Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Announces Senior Leadership Team Appointment

News provided by

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

01 Aug, 2023, 10:14 ET

FORT MYERS, Fla. , Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce the promotion of a member of its executive leadership team, Paul Chadwick, to Chief Value and Procurement Officer. Paul will continue reporting to Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. In this broadened role, Paul will focus on enhancing relationships with vendor partners to support the acquisition and management of products and services for the statewide practice while positively impacting the value of the organization as a whole.

Continue Reading
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute announces the promotion of Paul Chadwick to Chief Value and Procurement Officer and welcomes Frank Scimeca, PharmD, MBA, BCOP as vice president, pharmacy services.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute announces the promotion of Paul Chadwick to Chief Value and Procurement Officer and welcomes Frank Scimeca, PharmD, MBA, BCOP as vice president, pharmacy services.

During his time as Chief Procurement Officer at FCS, Paul has been highly effective in developing new and effective partnerships with vendors, creating systems to manage inventory and cost, and ensuring the proper and timely distribution to the practice's nearly 100 locations in Florida.

"Paul has been instrumental in efforts to strategically streamline procurement tactics for the practice to date," remarked FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "Today especially, with the cost of providing oncology care escalating exponentially, it's critical that we have someone of Paul's stature in a position to ensure that costs remain minimal without sacrificing quality."

Paul joined FCS in 2019 with nearly 10 years of experience in both clinical and community oncology industry leadership roles. Prior to his role at FCS, Paul was the Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) National Director of Sales Operations and Corporate Accounts at ION Solutions and Oncology Supply. In this role, he and his team created tools and implemented processes to enable oncology practices to evaluate, track, monitor and perform effectively in compliance with their drug contracts. During this time, Paul also worked directly with FCS on strategic opportunities to leverage the size and scope to achieve key performance initiatives with ION, Oncology Supply and other pharmaceutical partners. During his tenure with ION, Paul also held positions of Strategic Account Manager and East Coast Sales Director, directly and indirectly managing the individual contract portfolios of hundreds of practices in the network.

"We are constantly seeking new strategies to create value for our practice and, more importantly, our patients," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan. "Paul's background and track of success at FCS has positioned him well to negotiate and maneuver our complex community oncology environment. We are especially fortunate to have him in this role."

Formerly, Paul was a published pathology researcher and previously a Financial Analyst for a large oncology practice in New York City. He continues to leverage his clinical, contracting and analytical knowledge in community oncology to help keep world-class care close to home.

In addition to his executive leadership role, Paul serves as co-chair of the FCS Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee. You can read his full bio here.

The statewide practice also welcomed Frank Scimeca, PharmD, MBA, BCOP as vice president, pharmacy services, reporting to Paul Chadwick, effective July 17, 2023.

Frank has extensive expertise in all aspects of multi-unit specialty pharmacy operations. In this role, he will oversee FCS pharmacy services, including Rx To Go and the Pharmacy Operations departments encompassing our 90+ clinical sites.

Frank brings 14 years of proven healthcare leadership that encompasses operational oversight, clinical program development, and industry relations at Onco360, Magellan Health, and Kroger Specialty Pharmacy. Frank joins us from Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, where, as Director of Clinical Operations, he led transformative initiatives to establish a best-in-class oncology center of excellence. He developed customized clinical programs to gain access to medications, including LDD (limited distribution drug) networks, and implemented an operational hub model to decrease turnaround time, optimize patient outcomes and increase revenue.

"Frank joins us with an impressive record of clinical and operational expertise and has displayed the tenacity required to successfully navigate our challenging environment," remarked Chadwick. "He also shares a passion for advancing precision oncology to serve our patients, which is central to our mission."

For a full bio for Frank, click here.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.
*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Also from this source

Study Confirms Effectiveness of Trilaciclib for Treatment of Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Co-authored by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians and Senior Leaders

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD Evaluates the Impact of Genomic Profiling

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.