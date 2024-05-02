Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Participates in Statewide Gathering to Enhance Cancer Care in Community Oncology Settings

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) physicians and senior leaders are participating in the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) 2024 Business of Oncology Summit & Spring Session this week in Kissimmee, FL. The two-day event provides opportunities for medical providers, patients, payors and other oncology stakeholders from across Florida to delve into evolving topics impacting both clinical and non-clinical aspects of community oncology.

There will be a large presence of FCS physicians and oncology leaders at the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) 2024 Business Oncology Summit. FLASCO President and FCS medical oncologist/hematologist Maen Hussein, MD will kick off the event and FLASCO State Legislative Chair and FCS medical oncologist/hematologist Paresh Patel, MD will moderate a discussion on legislative drivers concerning infusions and their impact on oncology care.

Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician, said, "Our leadership and participation in this collaborative platform enhances our ability to navigate current and future challenges in the landscape of cancer care and, most important, our capabilities to provide our patients with the highest quality of care."

Maen Hussein, MD, FCS medical oncologist and hematologist and FLASCO President, will open the Spring Session, addressing physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, practice administrators, pharmacists, social workers and financial counselors. Discussions will focus on the integration of AI technology in clinical practice, as well as cutting-edge updates in breast and lung cancer treatment and the integration of bispecifics and CAR-T therapies.

FCS medical oncologist and hematologist Paresh Patel, MD, who serves as FLASCO State Legislative Chair, will moderate a Business of Oncology panel session titled, "Regulatory and Legislative Drivers Impacting Oncology Practice: The Expanding Infusion Landscape and What it Means for Clinicians." Other panels will debate around topics that include future of community oncology and new players in the oncology space, inclusive of physicians, venture capitalists and distributers.

The following FCS physicians and senior leaders also hold leadership positions with FLASCO:

The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) is a statewide non-profit organization committed to facilitating and promoting multidisciplinary efforts for oncology practitioners and industry professionals to improve patient care in Florida.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

