Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Building Knowledge And Improving Outcomes for Patients With Blood Cancers

Clinical Research and Real-World Evidence Presented at

2024 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is contributing to breakthroughs in the treatment of blood cancers and disorders through its extensive early-phase clinical research program. Research conducted with FCS participation was selected for presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego. The gathering, regarded as the world's largest and most comprehensive hematology event of the year, brings together top researchers and clinicians on the forefront of advancing knowledge and improving patient care.

FCS Director of Drug Development Manish Patel, MD said, "It is especially gratifying to participate in transformative research that is advancing the next generation of therapies for hematologic conditions." Dr. Patel oversees the statewide practice's three drug development units, where patients benefit from access to over 130 clinical trials at any given time. Recently, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted approval for revumenib, a revolutionary drug for relapsed or refractory acute leukemia first administered to an FCS patient.

The following FCS hematologists and medical oncologists are co-authors of abstracts that will be presented in oral and/or poster sessions at the ASH Annual Meeting:

Manish Patel, MD, FCS Director of Drug Development:

Phase Ib Study of PRT543, an Oral Protein Arginine Methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) Inhibitor, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory, Splicing Factor-Mutant Myeloid Malignancies (Abstract 3215)

Phase 1 Study of AC676, a Novel BTK Chimeric Degrader, in Patients with B-Cell Malignancies (Abstract 4422.1)

Syed Zafar, MD:

Belantamab Mafodotin Plus Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone Vs Pomalidomide Plus Bortezomib and Dexamethasone in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: A Subset Analysis in Patients Who Have Received 1 Prior Line of Therapy Including Lenalidomide (Abstract 4731)

Alexander Philipovskiy, MD, PhD:

Trial in Progress: Phase 2 Study of Subcutaneous Isatuximab, Administered By an on-Body Delivery System, in Combination with Weekly Carfilzomib and Dexamethasone in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (SubQSA) (Abstract 4757.2)

The FCS Real-World Evidence (RWE) team will also present a study at the annual meeting entitled "Frontline Treatment Patterns in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma – Real-World Evidence from a Large Community-based Oncology Practice Network in the US" (Abstract 2395). FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD, Director Real-World Evidence Amanda Warner, Informatics Clinical Data Curator Hannah Granger and Senior Director, Informatics Amy Ming are all first authors of the RWE study, Senior Vice President and Data Officer Trevor Heritage is also an author for the abstract.

Dr. Gordan noted, "These abstracts showcased by FCS researchers are shaping our approach to managing hematologic diseases both now and in the future. Clinical trials and real-world evidence studies afford us the opportunity to improve the treatments and outcomes for patients, making a meaningful difference in their care. We're delighted to highlight their impactful results."

To learn more about clinical trials offered at FCS, visit: https://flcancer.com/participating-in-a-clinical-trial/

