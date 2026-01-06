Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Enhances Patient-Centered Care in Pasco County

H. Bindu Lingam, MD Brings Two Decades of Oncology Expertise

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to welcome board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist H. Bindu Lingam, MD to the statewide practice. With nearly 20 years of diverse clinical experience, Dr. Lingam joins the team of cancer experts providing care at the FCS Hudson clinic, 7651 Medical Dr., Hudson, FL 34667, and the FCS Trinity Cancer Center, 9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655.

David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician, said, "Dr. Lingam is deeply committed to providing innovative, cutting-edge treatments while delivering compassionate care that supports each patient's overall well-being and whole life experience."

Dr. Lingam has served in federal roles at the FDA, NIH, and Veterans Affairs Health Administration, where she integrated science, equity, and patient care in oncology. As a clinical trials investigator, she has led numerous oncology studies across multiple tumor types, with a focus on breast and gynecologic cancers, and has made significant contributions to the oncology and hematology literature.

Dr. Lingam earned her medical degree from Meharry Medical College. She completed her internal medicine residency at Tufts-New England Medical Center and a hematology/oncology fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine's Texas Medical Center. She also completed a four month locum tenens rotation in the gastrointestinal oncology division of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and earned Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare certification through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

