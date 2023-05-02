Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Celebrates Opening of New Clinic Location in Clermont

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) celebrated the opening of its new clinic location in Clermont with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The new facility at 1340 N. Hancock Road, Clermont, FL 34711 replaces the former location in Lake County.

FCS Chief Procurement Officer Paul Chadwick opened the ceremony, welcoming FCS physicians, senior leaders and community partners, including Clermont Mayor Tim Murray.

FCS Senior leadership joined local staff and community leaders in the ribbon cutting of the newest location for the statewide practice, located at 1340 N. Hancock Road, Clermont, FL 34711.

The new clinic has 7,500 square feet of space and includes eight patient exam rooms, 25 infusion treatment chairs, with on-site laboratory, pharmacy and PET/CT imaging and nutritional counseling. Patients will also have opportunities to participate in clinical trials research as well as care management services.

FCS Board-certified medical oncologists Ahmed Al-Hazzouri, MD, Meera Iyengar, MD, Mohsin Malik, MD and Hakam Khazrik, MD are providing care to patients at the new Clermont clinic.

"My colleagues and I share a passion and dedication to serving our patients and their families with the most advanced treatments personalized for their unique needs," said Dr. Al-Hazzouri. "In this new space, we have created an environment that enhances patient experiences and the process of caring and healing."

FCS Regional Senior Vice President of Operations Inga Gonzalez noted, "This new clinic is a testament to FCS' commitment to patients in the Clermont community and throughout Lake County. We have further enhanced our ability to provide world-class cancer care to even more residents in a truly impressive, and easy to access, patient centric environment."

Gonzalez adds, "None of this would be possible without the dedication and support from our local leadership and office staff. Every day, these are the individuals who are truly making an impact on patient lives."

FCS cares for all forms of cancer and blood disorders at nearly 100 locations throughout Florida. The comprehensive team of more than 250 physicians, 220 advanced practice providers and nearly 4,000 team members share a commitment to providing patients and their families with the care and support they need at every step of their cancer journey.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute