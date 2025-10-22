Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Leaders Convene With Executive Peers at Value-Based Cancer Care Summit

Focus On Making Cancer Care Better

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) leaders will be among the featured presenters as executive stakeholders from across the U.S. cancer care ecosystem convene to delve into shared challenges and advance patient-centered solutions at the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) 2025 Summit in New York City. Health policy, practice management, and oncology specialty pharmacy are among the featured topics.

"Gaps between cost and quality in cancer care challenge not only patient outcomes, but the very foundation of trust in our health care system. Advancing value-based oncology requires collaboration, courage, and innovation," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "This gathering brings together diverse voices to reimagine what it means to deliver care that is not only clinically excellent, but also compassionate, equitable, and sustainable, prioritizing care that truly puts the patient at the center of every decision."

Dr. Gordan, a co-chair of the 2025 AVBCC Conference, is among the nationally-recognized experts serving as panelists during the invitation-only event. He will share cutting-edge insights drawing from initiatives across the statewide practice in three sessions:

AI-Powered Value-Based Contracting in Oncology: Considerations for Innovation and Implementation

Accountability vs. Access: The Oncology Prior Auth Showdown

Why Haven't We Moved the Needle on Clinical Trials in Community Setting?

Kiana Mehring, MBA, PPMC, LION, FCS vice president of payor strategy and revenue cycle management, is a panelist for three sessions:

What Good Looks Like in Oncology Value-Based Payment

Capitation Model Sustainability

Embracing New Payment Models

Austin Cox, FCS senior director of trade relations, is a panelist for the session, From Lab to Launch: Strategic Approaches to Drug Distribution and Market Access.

"By contributing our expertise to the conversation and sharing in candid dialogue, we strengthen our collective ability to drive meaningful change to improve outcomes and advance the future of oncology," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Ryan Ciarrocchi.

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

