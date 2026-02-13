Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Celebrates Opening of New St. Petersburg Bayfront Location at Orlando Health Institute Square.

31,000 Square-Foot Facility Expands Access to Advanced Cancer Treatments, On-Site Imaging and Innovative Therapies Through Hospital-Specialty Collaboration

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) joined Orlando Health in celebrating the opening of Orlando Health Institute Square and the debut of the new FCS St. Petersburg Bayfront office at 725 6th Ave South, Suite 2200, St. Petersburg, FL, marking a significant advancement in the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered cancer care in Pinellas County.

"This is more than a new building. It represents a new model for patient-centered care designed to improve outcomes and enhance the overall experience for those we serve," said Michael Diaz, MD, FCS medical oncologist and hematologist. "We are proud to be part of a collaborative environment where innovation, expertise and compassion come together for the benefit of our patients."

The new FCS St. Petersburg Bayfront facility encompasses more than 31,000 square feet and was thoughtfully designed to reflect both the high-quality of care FCS provides and the growing needs of the community.

Patients at the location benefit from the expertise and compassion of six board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists supported by four advanced practice practitioners, along with a dedicated team of clinicians and support staff. Care is delivered through a collaborative, patient-centered model that supports individuals through every phase of treatment and survivorship.

The expansive clinic offers a full range of services, featuring 18 private exam rooms, 47 infusion chairs and access to cutting‑edge therapies, including bispecific treatments and clinical trial participation. Additionally, this new location provides an ideal environment that supports the expansion of advanced outpatient cell therapy programs and prepares the region for the next generation of innovative treatments. Patients also benefit from an on‑site laboratory, comprehensive care coordination and financial assistance through the FCS Foundation. The recent addition of on‑site PET/CT imaging further enhances convenience by reducing the need for patients and their families to travel elsewhere for essential diagnostic services.

By aligning hospital-based and specialty oncology services, patients can safely access complex therapies close to home, today and in the future, creating a seamless continuum of care.

"This new location represents more than growth," said David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician. "It reflects what's possible when expertise, innovation and partnership unite with one shared purpose, delivering exceptional care and better outcomes for the patients who trust us every day."

The opening of FCS St. Petersburg Bayfront marks a milestone for the community and a testament to Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute's ongoing commitment to providing world-class cancer care close to home.

In addition to Dr. Diaz, board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists Sireesha Datla, MD, Vu Tran Ho, MD, Joseph Mace, MD, Ameet Patel, MD and J. Andrew Peterson, MD, provide care at the St. Petersburg Bayfront location, alongside an expert team of advanced practice providers and support staff.

The statewide practice serves patients at six other sites in Pinellas County.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: ( FLCancer.com )

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

