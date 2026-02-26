Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Advances Genitourinary Cancer Research at American Society of Clinical Oncology 2026 GU Symposium

FCS Physicians Present Novel Clinical Trial Findings in Prostate and Urothelial Cancers at the ASCO 2026 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) advances genitourinary cancer treatment through participation at the global ASCO® 2026 Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium meeting this month.

"Participation in the ASCO 2026 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium reflects our continued commitment to advancing care for patients with genitourinary cancers," said David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician. "Our physicians are proud to collaborate in studies that bring innovative therapies closer to the patients who need them most."

The following FCS physician is the first author of one abstract that will be presented at the meeting:

Manish Patel, MD, FCS medical director of drug development, first author: Safety and efficacy of pasritamig (PAS) + docetaxel (DOCE) in participants with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mcrPc): Initial results of a phase 1b study.

One FCS medical oncologist and hematologist is the co-author on an abstract of an advanced treatment study:

Cesar Augusto Perez, MD, director of drug development, SCRI at FCS, co-author: A phase 1/2, first-in-human study of AVZO-103, a bispecific Nectin4/Trop2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), as monotherapy and in combination therapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (UC) or other solid tumors.

"Presenting our findings at the ASCO 2026 GU Symposium underscores our dedication to rigorous clinical research and to accelerating the development of promising new treatment options that may improve outcomes and quality of life for our patients," said Manish Patel, MD, FCS medical director of drug development.

Genitourinary cancers, including prostate, bladder, and kidney cancers, represent a significant portion of the overall cancer burden in the United States, with prostate cancer among the most commonly diagnosed malignancies and other urinary system cancers collectively contributing tens of thousands of new cases each year. According to the American Cancer Society's Cancer Facts & Figures 2026, these cancers rank prominently in national incidence estimates, highlighting both the frequency and public health impact of genitourinary disease. Continued advances in targeted therapies, immunotherapy and precision medicine are leading to more personalized treatment approaches, improved survival rates and better quality of life for patients facing genitourinary cancers.

Research conducted at FCS is made possible through valuable relationships, including Sarah Cannon Research Institute, one of the world's leading clinical research organizations.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute