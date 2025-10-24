Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Clinicians Offer Insights on Optimizing Patient Outcomes at Statewide Congress

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) clinicians are participating as panelists at the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) Fall Oncology Congress in Orlando. The two-day event provides a platform for professionals across all disciplines to engage in the latest scientific advancements and clinical practices to elevate the practice of oncology.

The following FCS experts have been invited to participate in fostering dynamic discussions focused on optimizing clinical workflows, enhancing patient care strategies, and addressing complex challenges in oncology:

Faithlore Gardner, MD, FCS medical oncologist and hematologist and FLASCO program chair, will moderate two sessions: Women Centric Cancer Care: Onco-Fertility and Cancer Management in Pregnancy and Integrating Molecular and Genomic Insights in Oncology: Tumor Board Perspectives on Lung, Breast, and Colorectal Cancer.

Kristen Boykin, PharmD, RPh/CPh, BCOP, BCPS, FCS director of pharmacy operations, is a panelist for SUBQ: Exploring the Power Under the Skin.

Robin Hammack, APRN, FCS Port Charlotte, is a panelist for Enhancing Collaboration Between MDs and APPs: A Model for High-Quality Care.

Beyond the lively discussions throughout the event, first author FCS Director of Research and Clinical Trials Gustavo Fonseca, MD, FACP and co-author FCS Director of Real-World Evidence Amanda Warner, are presenting a poster, Real-World Treatment Patterns and Outcomes of Luspatercept in Treatment-Naïve Patients With Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (LR-MDS) in a Large US Community Oncology Practice.

The FCS Real-World Evidence team provides insights to improve treatment decisions and clinical outcomes based on evidence generated using real-world data.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD said, "As Florida's largest community oncology provider, we continue our quest to set the gold standard for oncology practice. We welcome this collaborative opportunity to explore as well as showcase innovative approaches to ensuring optimal patient experiences and outcomes."

The following FCS medical oncologists currently serve in leadership roles and as members of the FLASCO Board of Directors:

Maen Hussein, MD – President

Faithlore Gardner, MD – Program Chairman

Michael Diaz, MD – Legislative Committee Chairman (Federal) and Past President/Advocacy Volunteer Director

Richard McDonough, MD – Nominating Chairman and Past President/Director of Fellowship Programs

Paresh Patel, MD – Legislative Chairman (State)

Nalini Hasija, MD, Board Member

Cesar Augusto Perez, MD, Board Member

Additionally, Kristen Boykin serves as pharmacy liaison, and FCS Vice President of Marketing & Communications Michelle Robey serves as marketing and communications liaison.

The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) is a member-supported statewide non-profit organization committed to facilitating and promoting multidisciplinary efforts for oncology practitioners and industry professionals to improve patient care in Florida.

