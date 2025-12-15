Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Sarath Katragadda, MD to Ocala Locations

Statewide Practice Expands Clinical Team in Marion County

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is pleased to announce that board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Sarath Katragadda, MD, MSc has joined its team of cancer experts in Marion County. Dr. Katragadda has specialized clinical interest in genitourinary, gastrointestinal, and breast cancers. He is caring for patients at the FCS Ocala Cancer Center, 4945 SW 49th Pl, Ocala, FL 34474, and the FCS Ocala clinic, 1630 SE 18th St., Ocala, FL 34471.

"Dr. Katragadda is an outstanding addition to our team," said David Wenk, MD, FCS assistant managing physician. "He places high value on working closely with patients during critical moments in their lives, providing personalized clinical care and ensuring they feel heard, respected, and supported."

After receiving his medical degree from GSL Medical College in India, Dr. Katragadda completed a master's in neuroscience at the College of Staten Island in New York City. He was named chief resident and resident of the year during his internal medicine residency at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York, where he also completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology.

Dr. Katragadda has shared his research as sub-investigator on early-phase clinical trials through professional publications and symposiums. He also serves as assistant clinical professor in the department of oncological sciences at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

