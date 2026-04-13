Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Contributes to Milestone that Expands Treatment Options For Patients With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Late-Phase Research Presented at Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Late-phase clinical research conducted with participation from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) has led to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's (FDA) recent approval of KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX as the first and only immunotherapy options of their kind for adults with certain hard-to-treat ovarian-related cancers. These breakthrough treatments slow the progression of certain ovarian cancers, improving outcomes and extending lives for patients with cancers that have a specific marker called PD-L1 (present in approximately 75% of cases) and no longer respond to standard platinum-based chemotherapy.

Bradley Monk, MD, FCS medical director of late-phase clinical research, presented the final analysis results at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) annual meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bradley Monk, MD, FCS medical director of late-phase clinical research, presented the final analysis results at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) annual meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico concurrent with their publication in The Lancet.

"I am honored to be part of such an exceptional group in helping bring new therapies to the ovarian cancer landscape, both through our research demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival," said Dr. Monk.

In the U.S., about 21,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2026, most over age 55. Platinum‑resistant ovarian cancer occurs when the disease returns or progresses within six months of platinum‑based chemotherapy, making it harder to treat. As Dr. Monk explains, "For patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, these new FDA-approved pembrolizumab-based treatments can provide additional options and potentially more time."

Dr. Monk's SGO annual meeting presentation is titled: "Pembrolizumab vs Placebo Plus weekly Paclitaxel A+ over 1 sign Bevacizumab in Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Ovarian Cancer: Final Analysis Results from the Randomized Double-Blind Phase 3 ENGOT-ov65/KEYNOTE-B96 Study."

He will also present a poster, "GOG-3119/ENGOT-en29/TroFuse-033: A Phase 3, Randomized Study of Sacituzumab Tirumotecan Plus Pembrolizumab vs. Pembrolizumab Alone as First-Line Maintenance Therapy for Mismatch Repair-Proficient Endometrial Cancer."

Dr. Monk, a board-certified gynecologic oncologist and principal investigator focused primarily on the prevention and treatment of gynecologic cancers, is a recognized leader in practice-changing clinical research.

In partnership with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, FCS provides patients with access to more clinical trial opportunities than any single cancer center in Florida. At any point in time, more than 180 active early and late-phase clinical trials are underway at FCS.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute