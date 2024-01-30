Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Contributing to Global Advancements for Treatment of Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Cancers

FCS Experts Share Clinical Research and Case Presentations at Clinical Symposiums

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) continues to advance the treatment of gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers, as evidenced by participation at two global gatherings held this month and sponsored by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®).

FCS medical oncologists and hematologists are co-authors of four FCS studies of advanced treatments featured at the ASCO® 2024 Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium:

Phase 1/ 1b study investigating a novel monoclonal antibody therapy targeting sialyl Lewis A: Phase 1 monotherapy and combination with mFOLFIRINOX in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, coauthored by Manish Patel , MD, FCS director of drug development, and Judy Wang , MD, FCS associate director of drug development.

study investigating a novel monoclonal antibody therapy targeting sialyl Lewis A: Phase 1 monotherapy and combination with mFOLFIRINOX in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, coauthored by , MD, FCS director of drug development, and , MD, FCS associate director of drug development. Phase 1b /2 study of ADG126 a masked antibody therapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, coauthored by Manish Patel , MD.

/2 study of ADG126 a masked antibody therapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, coauthored by , MD. Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of DKN-01 plus bevacizumab and chemotherapy for the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer, coauthored by Liliana Bustamante , MD and Jeffrey Alan Bubis , DO, FACOI, FACP.

, MD and , DO, FACOI, FACP. Phase 1 study of EO-3021, an antibody drug, in adult patients with solid tumors, coauthored by Cesar Augusto Perez , MD, FCS director of drug development, Lake Nona DDU.

Elizabeth Guancial, MD, FCS medical oncologist and hematologist, served as a member of the program committee for the ASCO® 2024 Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium, and participated as:

Co-chair of a general session featuring a panel of experts discussing available and evolving treatment options for patients with metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer after upfront treatment intensification.

Featured speaker for a session reviewing the shortage of drugs for urothelial carcinoma. Her presentation was titled, "The Platinum Shortage from a Community Oncologist Perspective."

Case presenter for a Phase 3, pivotal trial of PNT2002 radioligand therapy for metastatic prostate cancer.

Also featured was a first in-human Phase 1 study of CC-94676, a first in-class androgen receptor ligand-directed degrader in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, co-authored by Manish Patel, MD.

"The scientific research conducted daily in clinical trials across our statewide practice has an immediate and lasting impact on treatment decisions that are improving outcomes for cancer patients worldwide," said Bradley Monk, MD, who joined the practice earlier this year to serve as medical director of the FCS late-phase clinical research program.

Manish Patel, MD, added, "Our studies and presentations demonstrate our focus and growing understanding of emerging and promising treatment modalities, including targeted immunotherapies and molecular-based treatments, which are improving survivorship for many forms of cancer once considered incurable. We are excited to share our findings and join with our colleagues to enhance and advance patient care." Dr. Patel oversees FCS' three early phase Drug Development Units in Sarasota, Lake Mary and Lake Nona. More than 300 active clinical trials are underway at FCS at any point in time.

Gastrointestinal cancers affect the digestive tract organs, such as the stomach, large and small intestine, pancreas, colon, liver, rectum, anus and biliary system. Genitourinary cancers, including kidney and bladder cancers, occur in the urinary system of men and women and in the reproductive organs in men, such as prostate and testicular cancers.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

