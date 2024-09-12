Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Contributing to Transformative Cancer Therapies Worldwide

Research Findings Featured at European Medical Oncology Congress

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting-edge clinical research conducted by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is being shared this week at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. Six FCS physicians are first authors and/or co-authors of 20 cancer research studies that will be featured when oncology professionals from around the globe convene to review and discuss significant scientific discoveries that are driving optimal outcomes for cancer patients everywhere.

Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS president and managing physician, said, "With more Phase 1 clinical trial patients than most academic centers across the country and a rapidly expanding late-phase clinical trials program, FCS is engaged in significant and transformative scientific discoveries that are advancing oncology practice and contributing to better patient outcomes."

The following physician leaders of the FCS clinical research program are first authors of two abstracts that will be featured in oral presentations during the meeting:

Bradley Monk , MD, FCS medical director of late-phase clinical research, a Phase 3, randomized trial comparing rucaparib (RUCA) + nivolumab (NIVO) combination therapy vs RUCA monotherapy as maintenance treatment in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer.

, MD, FCS medical director of late-phase clinical research, a Phase 3, randomized trial comparing rucaparib (RUCA) + nivolumab (NIVO) combination therapy vs RUCA monotherapy as maintenance treatment in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. Manish Patel , MD, FCS director of drug development, a Phase 1, first-in-human study of DS-9606a, a claudin 6 (CLDN6)-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with tumor types known to express CLDN6.

"My colleagues and I welcome this opportunity to engage in a first-hand exchange of data and expert discussion of how we can best apply these findings into clinical care and into the design of the next generation of clinical trials," said Dr. Patel.

Research that the following FCS principal investigators have co-authored will also be presented in various sessions, 20 in total, highlighting a variety of cancer types and treatment modalities:

FCS offers more opportunities to enroll in clinical trials than any other community-based oncology provider in Florida. At any given time, FCS conducts more than 180 early and late-phase clinical trials in its 30 late-phase research locations and three drug development units in Florida, serving over 600 patients annually. A longstanding partnership with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, provides patients with access to a comprehensive listing of clinical trials available in the U.S. Additionally, FCS recently announced a partnership with Paradigm Health, Inc., to help streamline and accelerate matching patients to available clinical trials.

With more than 35,000 members comprised of oncology professionals from 172 countries, ESMO is the leading professional organization for medical oncology. The ESMO Congress 2024 is a globally influential oncology platform for clinicians, researchers, patient advocates, journalists and healthcare industry representatives from all over the world. All of the study abstracts will be published online in the ESMO Congress 2024 Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal, Annals of Oncology.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

