Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Delivers Value to Patients Through Strategic Partnerships

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A known leader in value-based oncology care, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) continues to forge new partnerships with alternative payment models and payers.

The statewide community oncology practice with nearly 100 locations was a top performer in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation's (CMMI) pilot value-based oncology care program, the Oncology Care Model (OCM), which ended in 2022.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD and CEO Nathan H. Walcker provide insight on recent and upcoming strategic partnerships for the statewide practice in the value-based care space.

"Our efforts in the OCM were highly successful as we were able to develop a structure and processes that universally improved outcomes and the total cost of care," remarked FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "This was the launching point for the several value-based care partnerships and programs we are currently pursuing today."

Stemming from lessons learned during its participation in OCM, FCS has expanded its efforts to create value for patients by working closely with the payer community. Collaborative value-based care models with commercial payers, have effectively lowered health care expenditures and increased patient support measures resulting in better or improved clinical outcomes. A recent FCS case study, "Accountable Provider Organization (APO) Partnership Delivers Quality and Cost-Effective Care," provides an example of how FCS continues to develop its value-based care efforts with these groups.

Additionally, FCS has deepened its relationships with Medicare Advantage plans and is participating in enhanced quality plans with Medicare through its Merit-based Incentive Payments System (MIPS). Additionally, the statewide community oncology practice is exploring new and innovative contracting opportunities, such as bundled payment methodologies and capitation models.

"Each program has presented an opportunity to learn how we can effectively add value to our patients. We have seen great success in these models through the utilization of biosimilar drugs, next-generation sequencing, and improved patient access to clinicians, for example," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

"FCS will continue its quest to drive value-based care initiatives through strategic and innovative models and partnerships," continues Walcker. "Our commitment to our mission and our patients has never been stronger."

The practice has conducted several case studies demonstrating the effectiveness of several value-based oncology care models showing their success in improving clinical outcomes and lowering healthcare costs for patients.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

